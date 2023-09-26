Lightning and Lander don’t mix

BUFFALO – The Lander Valley Tigers have not gotten off to the start that they were hoping for once Coach Jim Burton came over from Evanston this offseason. So far this year they’ve only scored a grand total of 16 points, two of which finding the scoreboard thanks to a botched punt by Cody in week zero.
Their best week was their home opener against Green River where they put up two touchdowns before halftime and were denied any more on their way to a one-point loss, 15-14. That loss was their first of the regular season, and heading into Buffalo this past Friday they were hoping to turn their 0-3 record into 1-3.
The rain was constant for most of the day up in Buffalo, soaking the field and the bleachers before the Tigers’ bus ever arrived at Mike Moon Field. Lander started off the game with a slippery ball sliding off the hands of wide receiver Joel Jubber, knocking the ball up into the hands of Buffalo junior Zayne Huber, who walked in the easiest pick-six of his young career. The only good news about this for Lander was the fact that Coach Burton, traditionally a run first, second and third-down coach, was trusting in his new quarterback Paxon Holllingshead to throw the ball after running has not garnered a victory.
They continued to try and throw the ball in the first quarter but the rain did not help as there were a multitude of drops and turnovers from both teams, specifically ending many promising drives for Lander throughout the night. Unfortunately, the game was postponed for over an hour thanks to lightning delays that continued to plague the area around Buffalo.
When the game finally resumed it wasn’t getting any better for Lander. Buffalo racked up the scores, before halftime the game was 28-0 but right at the end of the second a huge defensive stop from Lander at the goal line gave the Tigers momentum heading into the locker room. After a tough locker room speech from Coach Burton the Tigers came out with a head full of steam, even getting down to the two-yard line off the strength of their fresh-legged running back Caleb Larvie.
Sadly, at that two-yard line the Tigers were forced to make a decision and they chose to run on fourth down which ultimately ended a few inches short of pay dirt, keeping the goose egg on the scoreboard for Lander Valley. In the end the Tigers found themselves on the receiving end of another shutout, their second of the season so far, this time the score being 41-0.
Looking on the bright side, Larvie was one of a few silver linings for this Tiger team on Friday. One major plus from the Tigers’ play in Buffalo was the lack of penalties, something that has been a pain in their side all season long. By the end of the game Buffalo had amassed over 100 yards in penalties, many of which being holding on offense, while Lander barely reached 50 which almost all came from three personal fouls.
Up next, the Tigers’ cross-county rivals come to town to try and take the Keeper of the Gold trophy back to Riverton. The game, which kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 29, will be live streamed on WyoToday’s YouTube page as well as on 93.1 KFCW and 93.9 KTAK, with the latter being a Riverton-friendly broadcast and KFCW being the Lander-friendly broadcast.
BY: Shawn O’Brate