LifeSaver Award Presented Tuesday Night to RPD Officer

Riverton Police Chief Eric Hurtado Tuesday night presented a life saving award to officer Brandon Brookover for his actions on July 1st of this year that, combined with a sheriff’s deputy, saved the life of a 55 year old man.

According to Hurtado in a statement he read to the city council, Brookover was en route to an assault call when he noticed a man, unrelated to the call, facedown on the sidewalk. The man suffered from a medical condition, was not breathing and he had no pulse. Brookover immediately started CPR with the unnamed deputy and continued until an ambulance arrived 10 minutes later. The man was resuscitated and was taken to the hospital.

Hurtado lauded Brookover’s work ethic saying “he takes his duties to heart.” The Chief noted that Brookover has, “for the past year been training RPD staff on how to avoid fentanyl exposure and how to administer the reversal drug Narcan. He will have city hall staff trained, as well.”

Hurtado said Brookover was no stranger to assisting people as he had an emergency medical background for 15 years, including here in Riverton, before joining the RPD as a dispatcher and ultimately, in 2019, becoming a certified officer.

Mayor Tim Hancock noted that Brookover is also an accomplished photographer “and one of the hardest working officers we have on the force. He puts in the work, and no matter what, he’ll be there and is willing to step in wherever he can be helpful.” The mayor thanked the officer for what he does for the City of Riverton.

The Chief gave Brookover a certificate and a life-saver medal after which the officer shook hands with the senior staff and the council and received a standing ovation from the attendees at the meeting.