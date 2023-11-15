March 20, 1974 – November 4, 2023

Leoda Cowboy, a devoted mother, cherished aunt, beloved grandmother, and beloved sister, graced this world with her beautiful soul. She possessed an extraordinary capacity for giving, always going the extra mile to fulfill the needs of those around her. Her heart was a wellspring of forgiveness, regardless of how she may have been treated, and she had the remarkable ability to let bygones be bygones.

Leoda’s love for travel and music was boundless, and her adventures were often accompanied by the melodies she adored. She had a passion for sports, particularly the games of volleyball and basketball, where she exhibited her competitive spirit. Her invitation to venture into town was always lighthearted, with the iconic phrase, “Let’s go to New York!” Her enthusiasm for life was infectious.

In her younger days, “The Real World” and “MTV Jams” held a special place in her heart, and Saturday mornings were reserved for “Ric Dee’s” on the radio while cleaning. In more recent times, she found joy in following the lives of “The Kardashians.”

Leoda’s presence will be profoundly missed, leaving a void that can never be filled. She was born on March 20, 1974, and passed away on her final journey in the early hours of November 4, 2023. Her legacy of love, forgiveness, and a zest for life will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.

She was Survived by (Son) Hunter C. Lujan; (Daughter/Niece) Torri L. Cowboy;

Brother: Spencer Cowboy; Sisters: Bernita Cowboy,

Linda “Cowboy” Whatley; Nieces: Ardis Enos, Nizhoni Cowboy, Jaslyn Cowboy-Whatley;

Nephews: Jay Enos, Santo Cowboy, Noah Cowboy, Eli Geboe;

Grand Kids: Opheliana Rayne Cowboy, Deondre Pease, Alexander Pease

She was proceeded in death by her: (Mother)Mary “Shakespeare” Cowboy;

(Father) Leo Cowboy; (Brothers) Pierce, Lex, & Vince Cowboy; (Grandson) Titus Lucero.

A Rosary service will begin at 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at the family home (460 Plunkett Rd., Ethete, Wyoming 82520), with an all-night wake following.

Funeral services will be held at the family home (460 Plunkett Rd., Ethete, Wyoming 82520) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.

