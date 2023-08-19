Lenhardt loving Wolverines job

RIVERTON – Mark Lenhardt believes Riverton presents a “great fit” for his young family.
“My wife, Kim, taught here, and when we were dating I was the head football coach in
Torrington,” says Lenhardt. “Riverton is special place. The outdoor opportunities are endless. I
guide fishing trips in the offseason, and my folks live in Pinedale.”
“We’re all settled in. We bought a nice house right by Ashgrove (Elementary). We love it. It’s like
one of those those dream houses with the white picket fence,” Lenhardt says. “I am really, really
excited to be here. This is a great fit for our family.”
And then there’s this little thing called football, something the Cheyenne native enjoys coaching.
This spring, Lenhardt agreed to come to teach U.S. and world history and coach and rebuild
Wolverines football. It’ll be a challenging task, but like his professional focus on history,
Lenhardt has left a patch of his footprints in finding glory in once-storied programs in Torrington
and Rock Springs.
Fall workouts are under way, and a Week Zero home opener with Powell is Aug. 25. The
pressure is on.
Riverton is Lenhardt’s fifth stop in his football coaching career. Back in 2004, he coached at
Carroll College in Helena, Mont., and as an assistant was part of three NAIA national
championships. From 2008-2010, he coached as a graduate assistant in Bismarck, N.D. He
moved to Torrington in 2011, and in eight seasons, Lenhart’s Trailblazers won 46 games,
qualified for the playoffs six times, and appeared in two Class 3A championship games in
Laramie. In 2019, Lenhardt moved up to Class 4A and coached Rock Springs, where he would
guide the Tigers to 22 wins, four playoff berths and one appearance in the Class 4A
championship in Laramie. In total, his Trailblazers and Tigers won 68 games in 12 seasons (6.6
per year).
“Those three championship losses burn me,” Lenhardt says. “I can honestly say that every time
we went, I don’t know if we were the best team. Those losses motivate me to try and win the
state title, but I do know that when you’ve done this long enough, you learn that a lot of things
have to go right for that to happen. Your guys must stay healthy, you’ve got to catch some
breaks. It can be done, but the only way to do it is to keep getting in the batter’s box and taking
the swing. Hopefully, we can get there in Riverton.”
Lenhardt likes what he sees in the 2023 Wolverine team. “We have big bodies and very long,
athletic kids. I wouldn’t say we have a tremendous amount of speed, but we have some tools.”
Riverton returns senior quarterback Darrick Devries and a bevy of receivers, including Ty
Sheets, Nick McIntosh, Jordan May and Blake Gantenbein.
“We’re big up front on the line, that’s for sure,” Lenhardt says. “We’ve got seven kids who can
play on the line right now. Most are seniors, but we’ve got two juniors and a sophomore.”
Lenhardt is expecting about 70 players to begin workouts Monday. Perseverance will be
required, and he says fans will see a rejuvenated, motivated group of coaches. He met with his
coaching staff Sunday night, prior to the start of fall camp.
Riverton assistant coaches include Travis McIntosh. Derek Watson. Henry Lynn. Nick Fenton,
Brant Nyberg and Talon Yeates. Volunteer coaches include Corte McGuffey, Tommy Vincent
and Beau Sheets. “I absolutely love the group of (coaching) dudes we’ve got. This is a terrific
staff,” Lenhardt says.
Lenhardt believes in coaching coaches, and he understands the challenge of changing a losing
culture. “A ton. A ton, coaches will be coached, too. This particular year it’s going to abnormal.
I’m going to be coordinating both the offense and the defense with the hopes of training a
defensive coordinator.”
“Every single player on the roster (and every coach) matters. I don’t care if they’re third or fourth
string. We’re going to coach every player like they’re starters. We will demand the same things
from every player,” Lenhardt says. “My best players have always been our best practice players,
and I lean on the old saying, ‘To whom much is given, much is expected.’”
“For these kids, this will be the hardest they’ve ever been worked,” Lenhardt says.
Lenhardt invites Riverton fans to come to practices. “If you come to practice, you’ll see Darrick Devries getting coached hard, you’ll see Nathan Mills getting coached hard, you’ll see Ryan Cox getting coached hard. All of these kids have a lot of ability. They’re going to get coached really, really hard. Nobody’s above it. We want to develop that kind of culture,” Lenhardt says.
Lenhardt understands the Riverton football community wants to check off certain things in a
season, including a win over cross-county rival Lander, a trip to the playoffs, a berth in state
championship game, and ultimately, a state championship.
“I’m more of a process-oriented guy. What are we going to do is have the best practice we can
on Aug. 14 at 6 a.m., and then we’ll focus on what we’re going to do that afternoon at the next
practice,” Lenhardt says. “That’s a big (Alabama Coach) Nick Saban thing where he talks about
the process and not becoming too focused on the result when you should be focused on the
process.”
Lenhardt continues. “You’re never going to get to the result without the process, so our process
is going to be very well thought out. There’s one main goal right away and it’s going to sound
insanely simple. We’re going get our guys to play hard for 48 minutes regardless of what the
scoreboard says. They’re going to play hard for 48 minutes and if they can’t do that, they won’t
be on the field. Second, we have to make some serious, serious strides in our special teams
play. There’s a statistic out there that for every 100 yards you finish ahead of your opponent, it
equates to about seven points If you lose that battle. You’re basically giving up a touchdown.”
In reviewing last year’s Wolverines film, Lenhardt saw “serious issues” with punt protection, long
snapping, kickoff coverage, etc. “There were issues all over the place. This year, starters are
going to play on special teams. Our starting quarterback will play on the kickoff team,” he says.
If it means we can only play 15 players, then we’ll play 15 players. We’re not going to play
somebody who’s not ready to play varsity just for the sake of saying, well, ‘I need to get my
starter a break.”
If you look at statistics, teams leading the league in rushing and ranking near the top of rush
defense, “they’re the ones who are typically winning. That’s our goal,” Lenhardt says. “Ultimately, the goal is to stay simple. Give the kids quick, simple rules so they can play fast on both sides of the ball. Don’t overcomplicate things. But, try to look complex.”
Lenhardt Lineage:
Personal:
Married to Kim. Mark and Kim Lenhardt are parents of a son and daughter, Brandon
and Bradie.
Classroom: Teaches World and U.S. History
Coaching:
2004-2007 – Assistant, Carroll College (Helena, Montana); Frontier Champions 2004-2007;
NAIA National Champions 2004, 2005, 2007. Coached tight ends, running backs, and offensive
line.
2008-2010 – Graduate Assistant, University of Mary (Bismarck, North Dakota)
2011-2018 – Head Coach, Torrington High School. 46-31 record. 3A playoffs, 6 years, State
Runnersup 2017, 2018. Trailblazers averaged 36.94 points on offense, gave up 33.8 points on
defense. In 8 contests versus Riverton, Lenhardt’s Torrington teams went 4-4. Four-time EWAC
Coach of the Year 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018.
2019-2022 – Head Coach, Rock Springs High School. 22-20 record, 4A playoffs, 4 years. State
Runnerup 2021. Tigers averaged 29.5 points, gave up 22.5 points on defense.
Overall Head Coaching Record: 68-51 in 12 seasons – 2011 (1-8); 2012 (1-7); 2013 (3-6);
2014 (7-3); 2015 (9-1); 2016 (6-3); 2017 (9-2); 2018 (10-1); 2019 (4-6); 2020 (5-5); 2021 (10-2);
2022 (3-7). Teams averaged 33.22 points a game, gave up 28.15 points a game.