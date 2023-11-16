Legendary Coach Al Redman has Passed; Chiefs Nation Mourns

The legendary head boys basketball coach at Wyoming Indian High School has passed. Alfred Redman, Sr. died Wednesday. The tributes are just beginning to pour in.

“He was a legendary coach, loving father and grandfather,” said WIHS Head Girls Coach Aleta Moss, his niece and mentor in a Facebook post on Wednesday.. “We spent tonight with my sister/cousin Josie and reminisced and told stories that had us either crying or laughing. Prayers to Tessa and the rest of the family. Our gym was named many years ago in his honor. Our community is all in sorrow right now and will always honor his memory.”

Redman, who took the reigns of the Wyoming Indian program in 1983, was the architect of the hugely successful basketball program at WIHS. He was the coach when the Chiefs won 50 games in a row, from 1983 to 1985. Only one other team has achieved that mark, Pine Bluffs from 2015 to 2017, according to Wyoming-basketball.com. Redman’s Chiefs Teams went to 19 state tournaments, finishing as champions six times, runner-up six times, third place three times and consolation winners four times. In that span, the Chiefs failed to make the state tournament only once.

It was a common refrain that when March rolled around, for the last one off of the reservation to turn off the lights. Chiefs fans filled the big arena at the Casper Events Center and delighted in cheering, Chiefs, Chiefs, Chiefs during their wins.

One of Redman’s proteges, Craig Ferris, took over for the popular coach in 2006 and, to date, has won six state titles himself, two state runners-up and one consolation title. “My love for the game started early in my life and Alfred was one of my coaches who strengthened it. It was an honor to play for him and an even bigger honor to follow in his legendary coaching career,” Ferris said. “I hope I have been able to carry on what he started. His legacy will be honored by myself and hopefully everyone else who is a part of the Chiefs Nation.”

Just a few years ago, the big gym at Wyoming Indian, one of the largest in the state, was renamed the “Alfred Redman Gymnasium” in his honor. It’s a rare event when basketball is being played there that the gym isn’t full of passionate and knowledgeable fans.

Cody Beers, the play-by-play voice of the Chiefs, was saddened by the news. “Alfred’s players would literally run through a wall for him. A great leader. His coaching style has been imitated many times. His teams played great defense, and his offense included running and gunning and shooting and scoring,” he said. “I will miss our visits, our handshakes and his presence inside Alfred Redman Sr. Gymnasium at Ethete. It was an honor to know Alfred Redman, and my thoughts and prayers are with him, his friends and his family.”

A former broadcaster for the Chiefs, Joe Sova, who did the games with Ernie Over on the former KTRZ in Riverton, sent a remembrance as well. “When I first became involved in covering sports such as Wyoming Indian basketball for The Ranger in 1984, Al Redman was well on his way to a highly successful career as head coach of the Chiefs. Along with valuable assets, assistant coaches Bryan Trosper and Tom Rogers, Al led the Chiefs to numerous state championships. What was most important was how the coaching trio seemed to be in a “reloading” rather than a “rebuilding” mode, year after year. Al became a “legend”, long before he retired after decades as the leader of the Chiefs. Every player wore WIHS uniforms, no matter at what level in the high school, with tremendous pride. That is what Al instilled in the members of every Chief. And the “best you can be ” attitude carried over to the Lade Chiefs longtime head coach Aleta Moss’ teams, year after year. It is important to note just how great a man Alfred Redman was during his time on earth. From running tens of thousands head of cattle to guiding the Chiefs on the court, he had it all. Al will live in our hearts eternally. Godspeed to Alfred Redman, one of the finest coaches EVER in Wyoming Basketball.”