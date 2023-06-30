LEDA Grant concerns continue at Lander City Council

By Marit Gookin, Staff Writer

The Lander City Council once again is questioning whether changes should be made to the process of awarding Lander Economic Development Association (LEDA) grants.

“We never talk about what we’re currently talking about,” remarked council member Dan Hahn. “Every single time I bring one up, I bring concerns … We say the same things over and over and nothing ever happens. It is a revolving door.”

“My concern is not about the rigor [of LEDA’s review process],” said council member Missy White. “My concern is more on our council end.” White and Hahn both noted that they feel that the city needs to have a serious discussion about changing the parameters the city is asking LEDA to use in order to determine who is awarded funding.

Dan Hahn also expressed concern that some organizations may be applying to receive grants from other entities around the county, while Josh Hahn commented that the fact that the same organization can apply for grants multiple years in a row seems like a flaw in the system in his opinion.

Andy Gramlich of LEDA explained that while they don’t directly coordinate with other organizations, as the different timelines people work on make this difficult to accomplish, the LEDA board does pay attention to what other organizations within the county are doing with their funding awards. There are some cases of projects that impact both the city of Lander and Fremont County, and in those cases sometimes people will apply for funding at both levels.

“The funds awarded by other agencies are based on tax dollars that are outside the city of Lander,” explained Eric Andrews of the Lander Investment for the Future (LIFT) program. “That’s county dollars that are not coming out of our community but are going into our community, so I would challenge you to think of it that way.”

Gramlich and Andrews also noted that LEDA and LIFT are volunteer boards with high rates of turnover.

“This has been an ongoing new procedure to us – it’s a year or two old. And we’re working on adaptations and changes now to bring it up. And what Eric said, I agree, that there are a lot of people that aren’t happy about it; I ain’t seen them come and participate in the LIFT procedures at all … one of the things that you’re probably hearing is complaints from people who are not putting in for grants. And I would bet that some of those people, if they had a project, they would be putting in for EDGE, they would be putting in for MOVE, and they would be putting in for LIFT.” Gramlich observed.

Both LEDA and LIFT currently have several open seats on their boards, and Gramlich and Andrews suggested that people who have concerns about how their grants are awarded could apply for those positions and be part of the decision-making process.

“This is verging into rehashing our work session,” White told Hahn, “but you are not alone in your concerns.”

The recommendations in front of city council were to award WYO-131 Gravel Grinder $7,500 (less than 50% of total project cost); Lander Presents $3,750 (less than 50% of total project cost); The Lander Garage $67,500 (less than 50% of total project cost); Waveform Healthcare Education, LLC $9,525 (more than 50% of total project cost); and CDS Expansion $53,278. All council members aside from Dan Hahn and Josh Hahn voted in favor of approving all the recommendations.

Gramlich asked those who had voted no to please reach out to the LEDA board and communicate what changes they would like to see in LEDA’s process. He and Andrews both also extended invitations for city council members to attend LIFT and LEDA meetings so they could gain more insight into the procedures they use and what changes they might like to see.