Last suspect sentenced in January 2019 double homicide in Riverton

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, WyoTodayMedia

It took investigators years to find the people involved in the January 2019 double homicide that took the lives of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez. Last week, the fourth, and last, was sentenced in Fremont County District Court.

County Attorney Patrick Lebrun told District Court Judge Jason Condor during the Thursday hearing that without the admissions from Bryce Teran, investigators might not have solved the case. After sorting through piles of cellphone data, Riverton Police discovered Teran’s phone had pinged near the scene of the double homicide; he’d been watching YouTube videos. When investigators pressed him about that night, he confessed: Teran drove the car, Brandon Monroe and Patrick Sunrhodes went inside the home, and Korbin Headley was passed out in the back seat on the night Monroe pulled the trigger.

As part of a plea agreement, Teran pled no contest to a charge of aiding and abetting burglary and was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison with credit for 674 days time served.

Monroe, shot and killed Watt and Perez and whose mental health treatment and evaluation significantly held up the prosecution of his co-defendants, will spend

the rest of his life in prison as part of a plea agreement for first-degree murder. Headley was sentenced to two to three years in prison, suspended, with three years’ probation, but allegedly violated the probation terms in May when he consumed alcohol, was with others who were drinking, and made contact with a victim’s family. Patrick Sunrhodes was sentenced this summer to 18 to 20 years in prison and recommended for the youthful offender program, which could lead to a sentence reduction.

After a night of drinking, Teran, who was the only adult in the party, drove Monroe, Sunrhodes, and Headley to the Perez and Watt home in Riverton. Monroe was high on meth, and donned gloves and brandished a gun, telling his conspirators he was going to “take care of business.” He told them he had bleached the bullets to rid them of fingerprints, then forced the door open on the home with Sunrhodes behind him. The pair entered the home, where Monroe shot and killed Watt and Perez, then stole a shotgun.

Then, no one said a word for nearly two years. At Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Lebrun said investigators combed the home for DNA and other evidence, but none of it led to the four. Only after searching through massive amounts of cellphone data were they able to focus in on Teran using his phone in the area during the 30-hour window when the couple was believed to have been killed did they find a foothold. “That was the first break,” he said.

Teran could have told investigators he had nothing to do with the crime, Lebrun said. But instead, he told detectives what he knew. Lebrun pointed to that confession as a factor to consider in sentencing, but also said the fact he didn’t come forward while the Watts and Perez families suffered for so long was, too. “It’s that not coming forward, and letting this family – knowing this family was suffering [should be considered, ”Lebrun told Judge Condor. But, “Literally without Mr. Teran, not only would this mystery not have been solved, it would have been impossible to prosecute.” That factor is the reason the prosecution agreed to Teran’s plea agreement – agreeing with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and recommending no less than nine years.

Teran’s attorney Dylan Rosalez noted that Teran has sat in county jail for nearly two years, agreeing to a delay in his sentencing so that he could fulfill the terms of his plea agreement and testify against the other three. Rosalez said Teran had accepted responsibility for his role in the murders and they weigh on his conscious, and that he is a young father who would like to better his life.

Teran read a prepared statement in which he apologized to the victims’ families, and\ his own family, and said he prayed for them every day. “If I could go back in time and change what happened, I would,” he said. “I’m really, really deeply sorry.”

