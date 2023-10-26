Last Chance Meet makes State Qualifiers out of Lady Tigers, Wolverines

RIVERTON – After a full season of swimming, diving and scoring high there was only one meet left before the pivotal State Championships in Gillette next weekend for the girls of Riverton High School (RHS) and Lander Valley High School (LVHS). That meet, the Last Chance Meet, took place Thursday night at Riverton Aquatic Center and saw quite a few Lady Wolverines and Lady Tigers stamp their ticket in multiple events at the deadline.

Not only that, the RHS Lady Wolverines celebrated their four seniors on their Senior Night with Lilly Nowland, Amelia Tate, Julianne “Jules” Spradlin and transfer student Jana Götker all being honored during the halfway marker of the night.

Before that though, Spradlin and junior Kendall Vincent qualified in the 200-yard Freestyle event with times of 2:20.16 and 2:23.03, respectively. In that same event, Lander’s Lara Robertson took first place and actually finished fast enough (2:06.4) to qualify in 4A. Robertson was joined by teammates Chayse Denton (2:17.58) and Cira Hampton (2:22.89) with qualifying times in the 200 free.

Then, another Riverton speedster qualified with a first-place time of 2:41.42 in the 200-yard Individual Medley thanks to Stella Pfisterer’s performance ahead of her teammate Götker. After that Lander took over in the 50-yard Freestyle event with three 4A-qualifying times put up by Josey Johnson (26.47 seconds), Emma Jones (26.71) and Daegan Reinhardt (27.22).

Finally, in the diving event, two of the three divers from RHS and LVHS placed high enough to qualify for state with Riverton’s Addison Peart showing off her skills and earning a score of 174.55, good enough to qualify in the 4A classification. Right behind her was Lander’s Madi Clancy with a score of 154.40, meaning both girls will be able to make a splash at state, literally.

Once diving was over the senior celebrations came and went, after that the 100-yard Freestyle event saw two Lady Tigers qualify with times good enough for 4A with Katy Anderson (56.64 seconds) and Emma Jones (58.23) both showing off for the fans.

The always-tiring 500-yard Freestyle race only saw two qualifying times also with Lander’s Anderson (6:07.09) coming in first just ahead of her teammate, Plaisted (6:21.45), with Anderson’s time shattering the 4A-qualifying time (6:17.71) by ten seconds.

More qualifying times came in the 100-yard Backstroke with Lander’s Reinhardt (1:06.39), Anderson (1:07.70), Robertson (1:09.46) and Denton (1:13.17) all putting up good enough times. Then Lander added two more in the 100-yard Breaststroke with Anderson (1:14.53) putting up a 4A-qualifying time ahead of her teammate Johnson (1:20.51).

All-in-all, the Last Chance Meet did what it’s meant to do and helped qualify a handful of girls from Fremont County in events that they may not have been able to beforehand. Now, a strong number of Lady Tigers and Lady Wolverines will be representing the two Fremont County schools in Gillette next week with many doing so in multiple events.

BY: Shawn O’Brate / Pictures below shot by Shawn O’Brate