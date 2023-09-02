Lander’s last-minute heartbreak at home

LANDER – The Lander Valley Tigers did not enjoy their Week Zero matchup against Cody last week, losing 56-2, but after seeing a glimpse of what works in their new offense and what doesn’t, it was as if a whole new Tigers’ team was on the field for their 2023 home opening game against Green River.
The Tigers could only earn a first down a handful of times against Cody last week, but it was a different ball game on Friday against the Wolves. Brayden Baker broke one loose for 40 yards and within five yards of the endzone, for what would be the Tigers’ first touchdown of the season, a Wolves’ defender caught up with Baker and forced a fumble that Green River would recover. Unfortunately, that was the beginning of the heartbreak.
Green River and their RB Jaxxson Gomez ran up and down the field for much of the first half, rarely attempting to pass the ball over the middle which might have been due to watching film of Lander’s two interceptions early in last week’s game. Gomez would eventually score and put the Wolves up 7-0 on the Tigers with the first run of the second quarter, just eight seconds in.
That was when the Tigers put their offense into another gear, finding big chunk plays with their inside running. Finally, with five minutes left in the second quarter Baker made up for the early fumble by bum-rushing into the endzone for the Tigers first TD of the year and Baker’s first as a Varsity player. 7-7 remained the score for a few more minutes, but Lander wasn’t done.
Penalties were a big factor of the game, all throughout the first half both teams made undisciplined decisions that resulted in nearly 60 penalty yards, many of which pushing Tigers off their momentum and letting Green River stay in the game. But, after forcing a punt, the Tigers got the ball back at midfield and that’s when Lander quarterback Bodie Moffat let a pass rip over the middle to a streaking Bryce Mason, the transfer from Riverton, which got the Tigers into an offensive groove late in the second quarter.
Moffat showed off his legs a little later, running for a first down and getting out of bounds to stop the clock without wasting a timeout. Then, it all climaxed with an 11-yard run from Moffat to put the Tigers up 14-7 with 40 seconds left in the first half. That score would remain throughout much of the second half, which was filled with even more big penalties and a few drops from Green River receivers
Lander moved the ball well, but not well enough, to get near scoring position but an interception inside the red zone and another fumble killed the Tigers’ chances and started to really suck the air out of Bill Bush Memorial Stadium. Green River also got a huge boost from a botched punt by the Tigers that ended up behind the punter and out of the back of the endzone, forcing a safety. 14-9.
With just over seven minutes to go in the game it looked as though Green River would find another score and get the upper hand on the Tigers on their home field. Instead, the Tigers’ defense held strong and got the ball back but deep in their own territory. The goal was to hold onto the ball and move down the field, preferably more than four-to-five minutes, but instead a few tough defensive rushes forced Lander to punt it back with just over five minutes left.
That next drive from Green River traveled more than half the field and took up all but 43 seconds, ending with a touchdown and a failed two-point conversion to put the Wolves up 15-14 before kicking the ball back to Lander. One could feel the fans in the bleachers praying and crossing their fingers, hoping for a few quick plays that went 10+ yards at least, maybe getting them in field goal range. Sadly, that time would never come as the Wolves squib kicked the ball, ending in the hands of a middle blocker on the return team who would fumble it back to Green River to end the game.
Green River broke a three-game losing skid to Lander with the 15-14 victory. Up next, Lander takes on Powell at home on Friday, September 8 at 6 p.m. You can watch the game LIVE on WyoToday’s YouTube page which is also where you can watch the full game and postgame from Green River’s matchup against Lander here.
BY: Shawn O’Brate