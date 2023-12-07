Lander’s $3.5M cost of drilling four new water wells not funded – yet

By Marit Gookin, Staff Writer

Summer, and its construction projects, may be over, but the city of Lander has already turned its attention to next year. With millions of dollars of water infrastructure projects planned for the next 20 years, the city is also continuing to work on projects that predate its current Water Master Plan – including a project to dig wells near the water treatment facility.

This project – estimated by engineers to cost about $3.5 million, almost double what the city was originally hoping it would cost – has been in the works for some time now. This has benefits and drawbacks for the city; the Water Development Commission, which provides much of the funding for projects such as this one, has been working closely with the city of Lander on various projects for many years, and is very familiar with Lander’s plans and goals. On the other hand, the cost of the project has increased significantly from its original estimate, and the city had to go back and ask for additional funding to cover that increase.

“I went down [the week of November 5-11] and spoke to the Water Development Commission and Select Water,” Public Works Director Lance Hopkin told the city council at its November 14 meeting. “We went in last year asking for more money; they said finish the design on a project and you should get money. We finished the design – we did some of that on our own money – and we didn’t get funded again.”

The project would result in four wells, located near the water treatment facility, which would serve as a backup to Lander’s water supply; “an alternative water supply so we don’t have everything depend on the river all the time,” Hopkin commented. Positioned over a shallow aquifer that should recharge yearly, the wells would provide weeks or even months of additional water for the city if it needed to work on construction projects related to water intake, if the river’s turbidity was especially significant, or if it simply needed more water. With the city’s growing population and limited water rights, having a backup plan would make its water supply system significantly more resilient. Additionally, the city has built into the project plans for a new way for the water treatment plant to discharge water – allowing it to test and discharge water before it reaches the storage tank.

Not funding the project doesn’t mean that the Water Development Commission doesn’t support it. The usual process of applying for funds starts with an application in September; if projects are approved by the commission, those recommendations are then sent to the legislature to be voted on at the next legislative session in January or February. “It goes all the way through the spring,” Hopkin noted in a later interview.

In addition to this lengthy process, this year, the commission received applications for about $40 million worth of projects around the state; it only awarded $10 million, Hopkin said. “So there’s a lot of need, and not a lot of funding … They awarded 50% of project costs, when usually we’re getting 67%, for the projects that were awarded in Casper.”

Beyond the pool of money it has to fund projects via the normal application process, however, the Water Development Commission also has contingency funds. In an unusual move, it recommended that, rather than go through the normal funding process, Lander should move ahead with getting bids for the wells project and then ask the commission for contingency funds.