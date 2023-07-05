Lander Water and Sewer Rates to Increase

By Marit Gookin, Staff Writer

When the city of Lander looked at HDR Engineering’s proposed water master plan earlier this year, it was suggested that one way the city could pay for the estimated $66.2 million needed for the plan’s various projects was by implementing a 7% annual increase to what the citizens of Lander are charged for their water and sewer. Now, the city is looking to start implementing these rate hikes.

“Just the water projects alone, it was estimated between $45 and $66 million over that period that we’re going to have to have to look at the projects in town as well as the projects around town if there’s growth and development,” Lander Public Works Director Lance Hopkin explained to Lander City Council. “The reality is that this can be expensive – to replace infrastructure and to maintain it, and to have the money in the bank to do so. So 7%’s the minimum; this may adjust up as time goes on and we’ll bring more information if that were the case.”

The city’s water infrastructure was at the forefront of many people’s minds this past winter; Lander’s older and/or shallower pipes froze all over town as the ground froze beyond the six and a half foot depth many Lander pipes are currently buried at. According to Hopkin, some of Lander’s water pipes are 50-100 years old, and replacing them with modern PVC pipes could help prevent some of these issues in the future.

Additionally, like many other Wyoming cities Lander’s water infrastructure supports people beyond those who live in town. Its water and sewer services extend to some areas outside town, such as certain residences up Sinks Canyon Road, and people who have cisterns purchase their water at the city’s bulk fill water station. So many of the rural residents around Lander rely on this water that there are even water delivery companies people can pay to haul water from the bulk fill station to their cistern for them.

Resolution 1292 actually would increase water rates from their current prices for the next two years, instead of increasing again a year from now.

“A two-year time period – is that a placeholder for now, until we start diving into the projects?” asked council member Missy White. “At what point will we start switching to the HDR plan? I trust your [Hopkin’s] judgment on that, if you think this works for two years so be it.”

“We think this can get us to where we need to be for a couple of years,” Hopkin responded. “This keeps us from having to talk about it again next year right away or in nine months.”

The American Society of Civil Engineers’ 2023 Infrastructure Report Card found that the average Wyoming water system actually operates at a loss, and Lander City Treasurer Charri Lara observed that even with the rate increase, Lander’s water system will still be charging less than what is recommended by the federal government’s affordability guidelines. “I want to point out that according to the EPA for the affordability index, they say that your charges should not be more than 1% of your household income figured monthly. That number now is $65,014, which monthly is $5,400 and some change. So we’re well below the $54.17 for affordability for sewer,” she said. “Water’s amount is 2.5% of your household income, that would be $135. Water would with just the flat rate – with the new increase it would be $40 – so we’re well below what the affordability index says is what you should be charging for your water and sewer services.”

City Clerk Rachelle Fontaine noted that there may be some changes to the exact amounts on the resolution between the council’s first viewing of it at the work session and when it will come before them again at the next regular city council meeting. “That top matrix that talks about tap fees and things of that nature – that needs to get updated, and we’ve been trying to get with Badger meters to get their new pricing. So when this comes back before you, those numbers may look different based upon their new pricing – we haven’t been able to get them to respond yet,” she explained.

Lara suggested that the city could consider simply changing the resolution to say that it would charge whatever the market rate for tap fees is at the time, to be set by the meter company. Some city council members seemed amenable to this, but Hopkin pointed out that the complexities of water systems could make this difficult to implement in a way that felt fair to Lander residents.

“I don’t want to throw a monkey wrench in, but I’m going to,” Hopkin said. “Some of the capital improvements that are being suggested are for areas of growth outside the area, which our existing customers should not pay for. And so if we are working these into master plans and we’re looking at things like the North Second loop or we’re looking at coming around to the industrial park or other areas where additional customers are going to be served, we have two options: to annex them, or figure out how to serve them and not impact the city. In doing that, there’s going to be a capital investment needed.”

Hopkin explained that some of the supplementary systems that the city provides water and sewer services to – such as Red Fox Park, the Wyoming Life Resource Center, and the industrial park – don’t necessarily have replacement plans or fire flows. Those systems also cost the city money to maintain and improve. “A tap fee isn’t just a meter fee, it is all of those other things that need to be recovered to make the plan and the program work,” he explained. As the city works on the projects suggested in the water master plan, other issues may come up, he said, “but this is going to meet our minimums for now, cover our projects through the SRF [State Revolving Fund], start to put the capital away for us to move forward, and we recommend we stay here until we know more, essentially.”