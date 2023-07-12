Lander Tiger tops 16-18 year old competition at WSGA Junior Tour Championship

LANDER – By the end of the summer there are quite a few golfers around the world that may be getting tired, injured or too sunburnt to continue playing as consistently and as often as they’d like to. But there is a specific group of players that are primed and ready to put their bodies on the line for 18 holes: the junior golfers of Wyoming.

This past Monday and Tuesday the Lander Golf Course (LGC) hosted the annual Wyoming State Golf Association (WSGA) Junior Tour Championship with some familiar faces gracing the top of the scoreboards. Lander Valley High School’s Riley Stoudt was one of those names, finishing first over the rest of the 16-18 year old competition with a final score of 165.

“It’s just fun to see the effort that the team puts in and then to be able to capitalize on it,” LGC Golf Pro Greg Stimpson said after the LVHS Tiger won. “We all know this game is hard and sometimes you put the time in and it doesn’t bear fruit and to see [Stoudt] practice so much, and see him spend the hours that he does … to see him have success is really rewarding. I hope he celebrates that win and his team realizes that it is something special.”

Braxton Costello was the overall winner, taking first in the 13-15 year old category (p/c Dave Snyder)

Stoudt was surrounded by teammates and friends like Sequeil Lozier, Hunter Kihn and Craig Hansen. In the end, only Kihn finished in the top three with Stoudt with his score of 166, just one birdie away from tying his teammate for first place and going to a sudden death playoff hole.

Before finishing off the second day with an 88, Stoudt demolished the competition on the first day with a 77, trailed by Kihn (79) as the only golfers to shoot under an 80. This all came on two of the best days, weather-wise, that Lander had in weeks which was a great plus for the LGC.

But those boys weren’t the only golfers trying to win a WSGA title, there were four separate groups based on age and gender. The boys’ 13-15 year old tournament had some middle schoolers and freshmen from around Lander and Fremont County too, with names like Joshua Lozier and Grady Eagle on the scorecard.

In the end the boys’ 13-15 tournament was won by Braxton Costello, a 13-year old out of Pinedale, with a bone-crushing score of 155 following two straight days of sub-80 scores. He was followed by Sheridan’s Easton Lewis (170) after the first day saw him shoot an 83. In third place was Lozier, putting up a 187 after similar shooting days on Monday (93) and Tuesday (94).

Then, in the girls’ side of things the 13-15 year old tournament was won by Kelsie Griffin (106) with the second-place winner, Allison Griffin (137), nearly thirty strokes behind. And finally, in the youngest age group (7-10 years old) the winner was Sheridan’s Cortland Saner who was the only boy to shoot under 100, finishing with a 96. He was followed by Cal Rothenhoefer (109) and Lincoln Spence (112).

Kelsie Griffin won the girls’ side of things at the WSGA Junior Tour Championship (p/c Dave Snyder)