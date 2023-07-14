Lander Rodeo Baseball is coming next weekend

LANDER – The Lander baseball scene has grown leaps and bounds over the past few years, especially with the rise of the Lander Lobos from Babe Ruth League beginners to two-time champions in four years. Add in the newer American Legion team, the Lander Legends, who have stepped up against some older, bigger competition over their two-year history starting last season.

Both teams are full of youth from all over Lander and Fremont County that are part of a new age of baseball, an age where the classic, historic version of baseball is getting dusty alongside the fun and childlike game that’s growing around the country. Teams like the Savannah Bananas have geared the game towards fun, amusing innings more than win-first attitudes that focus on runs and strikeouts alone.

Kannapolis, NC was UNREAL!! Can we just take a moment to talk about the unbelievable catch by a fan to end the game on Tuesday night? 🤯🤯🤯 From the Little Mermaid run celebrations, to the big time home runs, to playing cornhole in the batters box and capping it off with two… pic.twitter.com/wwgHsvJgUm — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) July 13, 2023 The Savannah Bananas’ games are almost always sold out, filling the stands with games, raves, dancing and more just so that the fans become the centerpiece of the game, not the strikes or hits.

Now that so many kids’ are being drawn to the bright uniforms, the dance competitions between pitches, the fresh rules and the raves that get put on in between innings it was obvious that Lander baseball was going to move in that direction sooner rather than later. So, with that in mind, both Lander teams have joined together to put on the very first Lander Baseball Rodeo game.

The game, which will be taking place at Lander City Park on Sunday, July 23, will feature dancing, silent auctions, giveaways and fun spectator-filled activities that could win some lucky fans some lavish prizes. On top of all that, the baseball game between the Red Cowboys and Blue Cowboys will take place with a three-inning game, decided by Savannah Bananas rules, that will decide the first Baseball Rodeo winner.

Umpires in clown outfits, fans catching foul balls to contribute to the outs on the scoreboard, and competitions that revolve around dancing and fun will be the biggest reasons to come out and watch but there’s so much more than that. Fan-filled games like ‘Best Dad Bod’ and flexing competitions will happen intermittently between innings and pitches, with loud music and other fun activities taking place throughout the game.

Kids of all ages can come and win candy, rubber chickens, ice cream and more while adults can win gift cards to places like Anytime Fitness, Lander Bake Shop, Middle Fork and more just by being there.

The game begins at 7 p.m. on the 23rd, with a draft beginning at 6:30 to decide the teams. Come join in the fun if you can, and if you can’t you can follow along in the fun on WyoToday’s YouTube page.