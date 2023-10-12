Lander, Riverton runners take top spots in 3A West Conference Championships

RIVERTON – The 1838 Rendezvous Site was filled to the brim with talented distance runners on Wednesday, all looking to earn first in one of the last meets of the year: the 3A West Cross Country Championships. What was originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon came early due to the rain storms that have drenched Fremont County during the week, but that didn’t hurt Lander or Riverton’s chances to come in first.

That showed through the cold, brisk air and the wet ground in Riverton as student-athletes from both Lander and Riverton took the top spots in their respective races.

It all started in the middle of Wednesday afternoon with the varsity girls’ race, won last year by Lander’s Ameya Eddy on her home course with a time of 20:19.07. Since then she has had up and down races, but has never finished outside of the top seven, including four top-three placements out of her seven races this season.

Eddy (below) obviously saved the best for last as she put up a blitzing speed of 19:42.66 on Wednesday, taking first place by over thirty seconds without even approaching her personal record (PR) of 19:00.12 back in October of last year. She beat out two freshmen from Cody High School, Hailie Schramm (20:13.06) and Lillie Kirkham (20:32.82) to reclaim her second-straight 3A West Conference Championship.

Ameya Eddy established a huge lead throughout the race Wednesday at conference in Riverton. Eddy won the race, beating out the second place finisher by a whopping forty five seconds. (p/c Carl Cote)

Powell finished with the fourth, fifth and sixth-place runners before Evanston and Green River helped close out the top ten. Riverton’s Alexis Whiteplume (20:44.51) finished just outside the top ten, less than two seconds away from ninth place.

Cody ended up taking the top spot in the team scores (41), right ahead of Powell (52) and Evanston (71) while Lander (132) rounded out the top five.

As for the boys, they took off right as Eddy was being crowned as the individual champion and it was obvious that senior Kaden Chatfield out of Riverton High School was on a mission to finally get that first-place finish that has eluded him over the past three seasons. Chatfield, who finished second in both 2021 and 2022 at the 3A West Conference Championships, set a new PR last weekend in Powell with a speedy finish of 15:47.92 which beat his previous best by nearly 15 seconds.

Even though Chatfield (below) didn’t take the lead right away, he paced himself extremely well alongside Cody senior Charlie Hulbert who finished third last season behind the Riverton speedster. The two were neck-and-neck for most of the race around Chatfield’s home course but at the end the Riverton senior outlasted the Cody senior and crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 16:14.56.

Kaden Chatfield raced strategically with the front pack Wednesday before pulling away and winning by eleven seconds. (p/c Carl Cote)

Evanston junior Paul Baxter (16:37.77) finished in third behind Cody’s Hulbert (16:25.16) and just ahead of one of the favorites to win the race heading into the day, Lander’s Diego Lobatos (16:49.91). Riverton added one more runner to the top ten in senior Alex Truax (17:26.51) who nabbed an eighth-place finish.

Thanks to three runners finishing in the top ten for Evanston, the Red Devils took first place in the team scores with a 39. This was good enough, and then some, to beat Cody (63) and Riverton (67) who took second and third, respectively, with Lander Valley (98) finishing in fourth.

Up next, the State Championships in Cheyenne take place on Saturday, October 21 with Chatfield, Lobatos and Truax all attempting to etch their names alongside Lander’s Eddy as 3A Champions, leaving behind even more than what they’ve already accomplished for their respective schools.

Full results here

BY: Shawn O’Brate