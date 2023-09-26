Lander, Riverton qualify multiple swimmers at local Triangular

LANDER – With the 2023 girls’ swimming season in full swing, nearing the end of the girls’ times in the pool, it was time for another big meet in Lander at the Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center featuring the home team and their rivals from 30 minutes away: Riverton. Rawlins joined in the fun at the Lander Triangular on Friday too, but the real battle was obvious: Lady Wolverines versus Lady Tigers.

Girls from both squads qualified for state in multiple events too, making the two schools’ time in the pool even better than normal. For starters, Riverton’s Chloe Smith qualified in multiple events like the 200-yard freestyle (2:23.58) and the 100-yard freestyle (1:04.79), to go along with a first-place finish in the 200- and the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay with the help of her teammates.

the bleachers were full to watch Lander take on their cross-county rivals and Rawlins on Friday. (photo by Carl Cote)

Lander’s Emily Anderson (2:22.85) and Chayse Denton (2:39.22) also qualified as they took first and second, respectively, in the 200-yard individual medley before teammate Katy Anderson (1:01.24) and Riverton’s Amelia Tate (1:12.99) did the same thing in the 100-yard butterfly event.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Riverton and Lander both continued to shine as they have all year long, qualifying two girls on both squads. Lara Robertson (26.29 seconds) and Daegan Reinhardt (27.19) finished on top, followed closely by Riverton’s Prestley Barta (27.23), below, and Tate (28.44), all four finding their way into state with their times.

Prestley Barta qualified for the 100-yard breaststroke, one of three events in which she’s found the times to qualify. (photo by Shawn O’Brate)

The Lady Tigers dominated in their home pool during some events though, grabbing the entire top five in the 100-yard backstroke with four of the girls qualifying with their times, including Reinhardt, who finished in first with a time of 1:06.55. Very similar results arose in the 100-yard breaststroke event with three of the top five coming from Lander, with Riverton’s Barta emerging in second, all with 3A qualifying times.

Riverton did topple their rival Lady Tigers in a few events though, specifically the relay races like the 400-yard freestyle relay where Smith, Tate, Kendall Vincent and Julianne Spradlin combined for a time of 4:25.82, nearly 20 seconds faster than Rawlins in second place. The Lady Wolverines also finished above Lander in the diving event where Rawlins’ Ava Westfall (197.35 points) qualified in first place ahead of Lady Wolverine Brittney Sweeney (120.55).

the Lady Tigers posed before hosting yet another meet at the Bruce Gresly in which they would end up taking first. (photo courtesy of Greg Anderson)

At the end of it all, the home team Lady Tigers (above) did take the first-place position with a combined total of 383 team points, followed by Riverton in second with 301.

Up next, the Lady Wolverines travel to Pinedale on Saturday before hosting their own Triangular meet at the Riverton Aquatic Center on Thursday, October 5. On the other side of the water, the defending state champion Lady Tigers also head to Pinedale on Saturday, but only after hosting another meet on Friday between Worland, Cody, Lyman and Rock Springs. They will also be participating in the Riverton Triangular on October 5.

BY: Shawn O’Brate