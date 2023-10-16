Lander Police Weekend Report: Vehicle ran red light, caused wreck; Tools stolen from garage and vehicle

The Lander Police Department Weekend report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

October 13

12:18 p.m. Property Destruction. – A 14-year-old boy was cited after being asked to leave Lander Valley High School and on his way out kicked vehicles, car windows and pulling on windshield wipers.

1:25 p.m. 1255 Main Street – Josselin House, 18, Casper, cited for shoplifting.

2:02 p.m. 350 Baldwin Creek Road, LVHS – A 15-year-old female was cited for possession of tobacco.

3:07 p.m. 800 block Clinichard – A semi truck was parked on a street, the drive was warned.

8:59 p.m. 400 Main at North 4th St. – Damian Cortez, 20, Lander, cited for a red light violation after crashing into another vehicle.

October 14

10:51 a.m. 260 Grand View Dr. – Nia Washington, 29, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County warrant and for possession of a controlled substance.

1:16 p.m. 1100 block North 1st St. – Numerous tools were taken from an open garage and truck.

October 15

3:59 p.m. 950 Buena Vista – A report was received of a male subject on a golf cart with his kids chasing a couple of deer fawns.