Lander Police: Two Investigations Underway

The Lander Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

September 19

12:45 p.m. 300 block Parks Ave. – A note was left at the residence where a dog has been barking for two days.

1:13 p.m. South First Street – An investigation is underway into an allegation of child abuse or neglect.

2:09 p.m. 8204 Highway 789, WLRC – A possible assault on a client is being investigated.

6:48 p.m. 900 block South 9th St. – A complaint was phoned in about an unknown subject in a police uniform casing the neighborhood. It was not a scam, it was an actual police officer on duty.

9:01 p.m. 725 Main St., Mr. D’s – Stacey Nephi, 48, Fort Washakie, arrested on a LPD warrant and for public intoxication.

September 20

10:36 a.m. 556 Main St. – Eugene Ridgley, 62, Ethete, arrested public intoxication.

8:30 p.m. 725 Main St., Mr. D’s – A theft from the liquor store was reported. It is under investigation.