Lander Police: Theft of Items from Pickup; Firearm Stolen from Vehicle

The Lander Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

November 3

7:34 a.m.. Tiger Drive at Main Street – A vehicle vs. deer crash was reported with minor damages, the deer left the area after being struck.

8:07 a.m. 342Parks Ave. – Miscellaneous items including a large pack, fuel cans and a large cooler were stolen from the back of a pickup. The theft is under investigation.

12:22 p.m. 1165 Main Street, Safeway – Alan Spoonhunter, 39 and Billie Sasse, 28, were arrested for shoplifting and theft after trying to push a cart full of groceries out of the store withoout paying.

12:39 p.m. 183 Jefferson St. – A light bar was stolen off of a truck.

3:58 p.m. 600 block Lincoln St. – A fraud was reported after a resident received a call from Rock Springs about a loan that he did not apply for. A report was made.

4:08 p.m. 331 Main Street – Lakota Oldman, 28, Arrested for violation of probation

November 4

6:09 p.m. 700 block Sweetwater – Angel Sage, 27, arrested for public intoxication and disobeying a lawful order.

10:24 p.m. 500 block East Main – Wilhemina Spoonhunter, 33, arrested for an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop.

8:38 p.m. 900 block Riverview Dr. – A firearm was stolen from a vehicle. A Savage Axis II .17 HMR. The theft is under investigation.

November 5

11:19 a.m. 485 Main – Several juveniles were though to have shoplifted from Ace Hardware.