Lander Police: Shoplifting; Public Intoxication; Drunk Drivers Caught

The Lander Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

November 16

10:12 a.m. 226 Grand View Dr. – A vehicle struck a propane tank and a report was taken.

12:42 p.m. 725 Main St. Mr.D’s – An unknown suspect took multiple items without paying.

3:23 p.m. 235 MacFarlane Drive -Cory SunRhodes, 37, Fort Washakie, arrested for public intoxication for being disorderly inside a business

3:27 p.m. 300 block South First Street – A caller said there was a theft of medications from a patient.

8:06 Hobson – Jenniffer Campbell, 41, Lander, arrested for peace disturbance and trespassing

8:31 p.m. 400 block Washington Street – Brian Anderson, 37, Lander, arrested on LPD warrants.

11:57 p.m. 300 block Washington Street – The Lander Volunteer Fire Department handled a chimney fire

November 17

10:54 a.m. 600 block North 10th Street – Tires were slashed on a vehicle. A report was made

5:42 p.m. 700 block Garner Dr.- A welfare check was requested and provided on an individual. The man’s family will assist him getting help.

9:48 p.m. 900 North 2nd Street at Jefferson – Elliott SunRhodes, 38, Lander, arrested for public intoxication.

November18

12:07 a.m. 100 block Main St. – Maxwell Lynn, 29, Oregon, arrested for driving while intoxicated.

2:51 a.m. Buena Vista Dr. – Edwin Duncan, 47, Lander, arrested for driving while intoxicated.

3:22 p.m. Market St at North 5th – Lyndon Howell, 24, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County warrant and cited for theft.