Lander Police: Sexual Assault reported; Cat Taken from Town and Released on BLM Land

July 10

10:35 a.m. Lander Area – A female arrived at the emergency room reporting an assault with possible rape. The incident is under investigation.

10:40 a.m. 700 block Garner – A driver reported someone had loosened all the lug nuts on their vehicle and the tire came off on his way to work. A report was made. The suspect is unknown.

5:47 p.m. Bellvue Street – A report was received o a woman’s neighbor had trapped her cat and t hen took it out of town and released it on BLM land. Police will follow-up.

6:05 p.m. Smith Creek Road Apartments – A woman was in Casper for the weekend and came home to find her car window busted out. A report was mad. There are no suspects.

6:49 p.m 160 North First – A tan boxer dog was found emaciated and in bad shape. The dog had a rabies tag and was identified. The dog was returned to its owner who was warned about the dog’s condition.

7:39 p.m. 300 block Lincoln Street – Kenny McLeod, 54, Fort Washakie, was arrested for Public Intoxication.

10:19 p.m. 725 Main Street, Mr.D’s Food Center- A female customer took off with some lotion. The suspect is known. The shoplifting is under investigation.

