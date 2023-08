The Lander Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law



August 16

8:41 a.m. 120 Enterprise Road – A coworker hit the calling party’s vehicle with a door. $1,000 damage alleged.

11:48 a.m. Lander Valley High School – A sex offense was reported. The case is under investigation.

11:19 p.m. 300 East Main – David Hermann, 58, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant.