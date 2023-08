The Lander Police Report for Tuesday

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

August 28

8:51 a.m. 450 S. 9th street – A hit and run crash was reported. Both parties were contacted, a report was completed.

5:39 p.m. 400 block South 2nd Street – A male subject in a motorized scooter flipped it over striking his head. A report was made.