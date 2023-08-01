Lander Police: Road Rage Incident included use of a bat; Thefts; One Drunk Driver

Lander Police Department Report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

July 27

7:56 a.m. Lander Area – A fraud was reported. An unknown party changed an address on a bank account to the state of Michigan and then withdrew money. A report was taken.

9:35 a.m. 700 block North 4th St. – DeWalt tools were stolen from this address, some were marked “EC” The theft is under investigation.

9:53 a.m. 500 block Lincoln St. – Tools were reported missing from this address. A report was completed. It is unknown when or exactly what was taken or borrowed.

5:28 p.m. 730 East Main St. – A report was received of two trucks trying to run each other off of the highway coming into Lander. They both pulled into Zander’s Truck Stop and one driver got out and began hitting the other truck with a bat. The incident is under investigation.

6:46 pm. 974 Main – Pursely BigKnife, 55, Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication

July 28

1:46 a.m. Smith St. and Baldwin Creek – Jarvis Large, 45, Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication and Possession of Marijuana.

12:06 p.m. Main Street – Emily Jolley, 24, Lander arrested on a Probation and Parole hold.

12:30 p.m. City Park Drive – Yolanda Porter, 78, cited for Expired Registration and No Proof of Insurance. The vehicle was towed.

9:38 p.m. 500 North 1st St. – Kristopher Murphy, 25, Big Piney, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Obstruction and Resisting Arrest.

July 29

8:06 p.m. 725 Main Street, Mr. D’s – Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle. Marcus Sather, 28, Fort Washakie; Galen Yeargan/Track 35, Fort Washakie; and 44 year-old female of Fort Washakie all arrested on outstanding warrants.

July 30

2:49 p.m. 195 Main Street, Loaf ‘N Jug – Unknown male took a bottle of alcohol and fled the store.

4:37 p.m. 350 Baldwin Creek Road, LVHS – A man said his granddaughter took his vehicle and crashed it behind the football stadiums Crows Nest. No injuries reported. A report was made.

July 31 451 North 2nd St. – Two 16-year-olds, one male and one female, were cited for Minor in Possession.