Lander Police: One Cited for Hit and Run

The Lander Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

September 27

10:20 a.m. 1005 11th St. – A check fraud was reported on a client’s account. A report was made.

4:48 p.m. Robbies View – Dagan Ragsdale, 18, Lander, was cited for a hit and run crash.

9:29 p.m. 8204 Highway 789, WLRC – A client reportedly damaged a state vehicle. A report was made.

September 28

12:12 a.m. 460 Railroad St., FCSO – Nora Miller, 45, Riverton, was served a Lander PD warrant at the detention center.