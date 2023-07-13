Lander Police: Man Scammed out of $10K

Lander Police Report from 7//12/23

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

July 11

9:01 a.m. 600 block Johnson Street – A complaint was called in about a dog continuously barking. A warning was left on the resident’s door.

1:32 p.m. 400 block North 8th Street – A theft of services complaint was phoned in after someone was spotted putting trash in someone else’s dumpster. The incident is under investigation.

July 12

9:04 a.m. 400 block Jefferson Street. – A caller advised the LPD that he had been scammed out of $10,000 over the phone. The caller indicated he was unsure how it happened. The incident is under investigation.