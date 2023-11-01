Lander Police: Man Pushed Woman Down The Stairs at the Courthouse

The Lander Police Department report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

October 31

10:13 a.m. 100 block Eugene Street – Fraudulent charges on a personal account were reported.

10:13 a.m. 450 North 2nd, Fremont County Courthouse – A male subject reportedly pushed a female down the stairs in the courthouse. A report was made. The information was forwarded to the Fremont County Attorney’s Office for review.

12:11 p.m. 725 Main Street, Mr. D’s – An unknown suspect took items from the store. Police were unable to locate at this time.

12:53 p.m. 451 North Second Street – An envelope was found with letters and medications inside. Police will hold to find the owner.

5:34 p.m. 850 Main Street -Thomas Surrell, 31, Fort Washakie, arrested for public Intoxication

6:30 p.m. 1000 block 11th Street – Julian Spoonhynter, 34, Lander, arrested for public intoxication

8:32 p.m. 100 block Canyon Street – A hit and run crash was reported. Damaged was a truck parked along the street. There was paint transfer and a dent reported.

9:03 p.m. 300 block South 5th Street – A Halloween prank was reported as a residence was “egged”. The homeowner was unable to catch them as they sped away in a vehicle.

November 1

100 Buena Vista Drive and East Main – LPD officers assisted Sheriff’s Deputies with a reported escape.