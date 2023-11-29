Lander Police: Lots of Fender Benders Reported on Slick Streets; Shoplifting reported; Sexual Assault investigated

The Lander Police Department Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

November 21

8:41 a.m. 150 East Main Street, Pronghorn Lodge – A tired on a vehicle were slashed, anoff road Honda Side by Red. A report was made

11:15 a.m. Bellvue Ave. – A syringe with a needle attached and a set of state keys were found. The syringe was destroyed.

1:28 p.m. 200 block Sweetwater St. – Sameul Francis, 32, Lander, was cited for possession of marijuana.

3:32 p.m. 1165 Main St., Safeway – A female fell out of her wheelchair. EMS responded.

3:47 p.m. 800 block Sweetwater St. – A 15-year-old female was cited for a tobacco violation.

6:02 p.m. 5000 highway 287 – Henry Snell, 69, Lander was cited for leaving the scene of a hit and run crash.

November 22

7:57 a.m. 251 Main St. – A female was found laying on a sidewalk and was unresponsive. EMS responded.

November 23

7:42 a.m. 1320 Bishop Randall Dr. – The hospital reported a woman who is pregnant left the facility with an IV in her arm. Police were unable to locate her.

November 24

7:01 a.m. 600 block Garfield – A caller reported a roommate had taken an overdose of pills. EMS responded.

11:58 a.m. 150 East Main St. – A two vehicle crash was reported in the Pronghorn Lodge parking lot. A report was made.

2:47 p.m. 900 North 2nd at Jefferson – A vehicle crash was reported. A report was made.

4:31 p.m. 730 East Main St. – A property damage vehicle crash was reported. A report was made.

2:25 pm. 1200 block Main Street – A two vehicle crash was reported with no injuries. A report was made.

3:29 pm. 200 Washakie St. at North 2nd – An injury vehicle crash was reported and a report completed.

11:48 p.m. 400 Shoshone at South 4th St. – A vehicle vs deer crash was reported. A report was made

November 27

11:13 a.m. Highway 287 at Western – A vehicle versus deer crash was called in. A report was made.

12:25 p.m. 1000 Cascade at Vance – A bus struck a parked car. A report was made.

5:12 p.m. 725 Main St., Mr. D’s – Kash Hale, 25, Rock Springs, was cited for theft.

5:28 p.m. 200 Jefferson St. at North 2nd – A vehicle struck a light pole at this location. A report was made.

November 28

8:26 a.m. 700 South Seventh St. – A vehicle slid into a fence. A report was made.

10:18 a.m. 320 Main St.- A vehicle slid into a parked care. A report was taken.

12:10 p.m. 300 North 2nd at Washakie – A vehicle slid into a parked truck. A report was taken.

12;27 p.m. 200 South 3rd at Garfield – A property damage crash was reported and a report made.

1:56 p.m. 350 Baldwin Creek Road, LVHS – The SRO reported a sexual assault. It was transferred to the county’s jurisdiction.

2:12 p.m. 885 Garfield St – A vehicle slid into a damaged a fence overnight. A report was made.