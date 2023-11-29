Lander Police: Lots of Fender Benders Reported on Slick Streets; Shoplifting reported; Sexual Assault investigated

The Lander Police Department Report
All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:
November 21
8:41 a.m. 150 East Main Street, Pronghorn Lodge – A tired on a vehicle were slashed, anoff road Honda Side by Red. A report was made
11:15 a.m. Bellvue Ave. – A syringe with a needle attached and a set of state keys were found. The syringe was destroyed.
1:28 p.m. 200 block Sweetwater St. – Sameul Francis, 32, Lander, was cited for possession of marijuana.
3:32 p.m. 1165 Main St., Safeway – A female fell out of her wheelchair. EMS responded.
3:47 p.m. 800 block Sweetwater St. – A 15-year-old female was cited for a tobacco violation.
6:02 p.m. 5000 highway 287 – Henry Snell, 69, Lander was cited for leaving the scene of a hit and run crash.
November 22
7:57 a.m. 251 Main St. – A female was found laying on a sidewalk and was unresponsive. EMS responded.
November 23
7:42 a.m. 1320 Bishop Randall Dr. – The hospital reported a woman who is pregnant left the facility with an IV in her arm. Police were unable to locate her.
November 24
7:01 a.m. 600 block Garfield – A caller reported a roommate had taken an overdose of pills. EMS responded.
11:58 a.m. 150 East Main St. – A two vehicle crash was reported in the Pronghorn Lodge parking lot. A report was made.
2:47 p.m. 900 North 2nd at Jefferson – A vehicle crash was reported. A report was made.
4:31 p.m. 730 East Main St. – A property damage vehicle crash was reported. A report was made.
2:25 pm. 1200 block Main Street – A two vehicle crash was reported with no injuries. A report was made.
3:29 pm. 200 Washakie St. at North 2nd – An injury vehicle crash was reported and a report completed.
11:48 p.m. 400 Shoshone at South 4th St. – A vehicle vs deer crash was reported. A report was made
November 27
11:13 a.m. Highway 287 at Western – A vehicle versus deer crash was called in. A report was made.
12:25 p.m. 1000 Cascade at Vance – A bus struck a parked car. A report was made.
5:12 p.m. 725 Main St., Mr. D’s – Kash Hale, 25, Rock Springs, was cited for theft.
5:28 p.m. 200 Jefferson St. at North 2nd – A vehicle struck a light pole at this location. A report was made.
November 28
8:26 a.m. 700 South Seventh St. – A vehicle slid into a fence. A report was made.
10:18 a.m. 320 Main St.- A vehicle slid into a parked care. A report was taken.
12:10 p.m. 300 North 2nd at Washakie – A vehicle slid into a parked truck. A report was taken.
12;27 p.m. 200 South 3rd at Garfield – A property damage crash was reported and a report made.
1:56 p.m. 350 Baldwin Creek Road, LVHS – The SRO reported a sexual assault. It was transferred to the county’s jurisdiction.
2:12 p.m. 885 Garfield St – A vehicle slid into a damaged a fence overnight. A report was made.