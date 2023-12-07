Lander Police: Juveniles Cited for Shoplifting; A 26-year-old Sexual Assault Complaint Reported

The Lander Police Report

All persons are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

December 1

11:27 a.m. 100 block Jefferson St. – A woman house sitting was reported to be partying with others and the hallway smells, people coming and going. An officer contacted the occupant and issued a warning for a loud party.

11:52 a.m. 755 Jefferson St., LMS – A student allegedly was being racist to another student by calling her a fried rat. The school handled the complaint.

12:13 p.m. 1165 Main St., Safeway – A man requesting the police was moved along without a complaint for the LPD

4:06 p.m. 801 South 2nd Street – A dead deer was found laying next to a resident’s deck. The animal was removed.

December 2

12:04 .m. 300 South 9th St at Sweetwater – A man’s daughter was driving home from a dance and slide into a fence. A report was completed.

3:32 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, Detention Center – Gregory Shakespeare, 35, Lander was served a LPD warrant.

3:07 p.m. 159 Jefferson St. Apartments – Elliott SunRhodes, 38, was arrested for trespassing.

5:25 p.m. 500 Buena Vistas Dr. – A deer struck by a vehicle was laying in the roadway with an apparent broken back. The deer was euthanized.

December 3

6:31 a.m. 159 Jefferson St. Apartments – Leslie Noseep, 51, Lander, was cited for peace disturbance

3:25 p.m. 725 Main St., Mr. D’s – A 14-year-old female of Lander was cited for theft.

5:26 p.m.725 Main St., Mr. D’s – a 15-year-old male of Lander was cited for theft.

December 4

9:25 a.m. 300 block Smith St. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle overnight by an unknown suspect.

9:43 a.m. 460 Railroad St. Detention Center – a 45-year old female of Riverton, Nora L. Miller was served at LPD warrant.

11:34 a.m. 300 block Main Street, Apartments – A report of child abuse or neglect is under investigation.

2:31 p.m. Highway 287 and Western Ave. – Toby Alonzo, 47, Ethete. arrested on an Fremont County Warrant.

9:49 p.m. 800 Block Canyon St. – A female saw some people going through her vehicle and came outside and confronted them, then she began following the vehicle and obtained a description. An investigation is under way.

December 5

7:48 a.m. Lander area – A sexual assault allegedly having occurred in 1997 was reported and is under investigation.

10:18 p.m. 100 block Sweetwater St. – A package was allegedly taken from a porch at this address on November 30th.

11:21 p.m. 672 Main Street – A car backed into a light pole and knocked it over, placed it on the sidewalk and drove away. Cited was Shadd Tullis for hit and run.

12:41 p.m. 350 Smith Ct. – A juvenile problem at Baldwin Creek Elementary School was handled by the parent and the school.

1:51 p.m. 250 Lincoln St. – LPD – Aaron Willow, 22, Riverton was arrested.

2:59 p.m. 210 Macfarlane Dr. – An unknown subject cut a lock off of a bicycle and stole the bike.