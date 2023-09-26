Lander Police: Harassment; Struggle at a Bar over Keys; One Arrest

The Lander Police report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

8:47 a.m. Cliff Street – A man reported he was being harassed with text messages. The report is under investigatin.

11:02 a.m. 100 block Jefferson St. – A complaint came in that neighbors had been partying all night long and were still at it. The subjects were contacted and warned.

11:37 126 Main Street – An assault was reported after a female took a male’s keys and would not given the back. A struggle ensued and the female allegedly threatened to spray he man with his own mace. An investigation is underway.

4:28 p.m. 800 South 8th Street at Shoshone Ave. – A vehicle backed into a natural gas meter, causing it to leak. The fire department responded.

5:01 p.m. 195 Main Street – Newlynn Ridley,50, Fort Wasakie, was arrested for public intoxication after it was reported he was trying to fight employees.