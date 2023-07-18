Lander Police: Four Alcohol-Related Arrests; Three Drunk Drivers Taken off the Roads

The Lander Police Report from 7/18/23

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

July 13

12:29 p.m. 600 block Main Street – A report came in of a male subject dragging children down the street and a fight between several people. An officer contacted the group, all were warned.

1:11 p.m. 900 block North 2nd Street – A report was received of a broken window in a home allegedly with BBs.

2:55 p.m. Lander City Park – A person at the International Climbers Festival reported some items had been stolen, including a laptop computer, clothes, camping gear and other items. The items were found by a tree. Suspects unknown.

8:51 p.m. 135 East Main, Maverik – Tahlee Lonebear, 25, Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication,Trespassing and Theft of Alcohol.

July 14

12:05 a.m. – 135 East Main, Maverik – An unknown male fled the store with a bottle of alcohol. Police were unable to locate.

12:18 .m. 100 South 3rd Street – William LeBeau, 36, Fort Washakie, arrested for Interference with Police.

10:34 a.m. 300 block Main Street, alley – A passenger window was found broken out.

11:56 a.m. North Park at Jefferson Street – Seth Burrell, 18, Lander, cited for Careless Driving, No Drivers License.

9:24 p.m. 800 block Cliff Street – Bronwyn Powell, 51, Utah, cited for Possession of Marijuana

July 15

12:31 a.m. 126 Main Street – Damon Grant, 38, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication

11:58 a.m. City Park – Someone struck a vehicle and before leaving left a note.

3:36 p.m. 500 Garfield at S. 5th Street – A tan Bronco was reported driving on the sidewalk, almost struck kids on a bike. Then…

At 4:18 p.m. on the Sinks Canyon Road, a county Deputy spotted the vehicle and made a Driving While Under the Influence arrest.

4:10 p.m. 692 Main Street at 7th Street – Jerred Bearcomesout, 33, Fort Washakie, arrested on a county warrant and cited for Possession of Marijuana.

7:49 p.m. 300 Main Street – Michael Barron, 25, Illinois, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

10:12 p.m. 200 Main at North 2nd Street – Tristan Miller, 27, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

July 16

11:43 a.m. 500 block Main Street – A suspicious package was reported. The incident is under investigation.

3:34 p.m. 8220 Highway 789 and Chittim Road – Glen Armstrong, 57, Lander, arrested for Careless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Eluding, and cited for No Drivers License, Speeding, No Side Mirror and No Insurance.

4:43 p.m. 150 Wyoming Street – A deceased man was located at his front door. The Coroner is investigating.

9:24 p.m. 135 East Main -Maverik -Gary Moon, Jr., 43, Arapahoe, cited for theft of alcohol

10:20 p.m. 500 block Washington Street – A kid showed up at the house stating he got into a fight with a group of kids stating they stole a phone charger out of a neighbor’s house. The report is under investigation.

July 17

8:37 a.m. 700 block Vance Drive – A 15-year-old female of Lander was cited on Fremont County charges for Hit and Run, No Drivers License and Unauthorized Ue of a motor vehicle.

9:43 a.m. Joann Bell, 32, Fort Washakie, arrested for Aggravated Assault for threatening another with a knife.

3:10 p.m. 725 Main, Mr. D’s – Two incidents of shoplifting were reported. There was no report on either.

8:12 p.m. 300 block Hedges – Micael Vigil, 38, Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication and Property Destruction for breaking out a window of a neighbor’s pickup.

July 18

12:11 a.m. 1000 block North 2nd Street – Thomas Davis, 55, Lander arrested for Domestic Violence.