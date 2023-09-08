Lander Police: Five Public Drunkeness Arrests Made, Two DUIs; Domestic Violence Incident Reported

The Lander Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

September 6

8:51 a.m. 200 block Del St. – A semi tractor-trailer unit struck and killed a deer. The deer was disposed of

September 5

6:37 a.m. North Third St. – Daisy Norse, 28, Ethete, arrested for Public Intoxication

6:56 a.m. 8116 Highway 789 – Leandra Eagle, 37, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication

September 3

12:32 p.m. 1320 Bishop Randall Dr. – Jay Moralez, 25, Lander, arrested for Domestic Violence.

September 2

3:13 a.m. 135 East Main Street – Dustin Kuhn, 43, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant.

7:55 a.m. 195 Main Street – Kyle Bissonette, 30, Fort Washakie arrested for Public Intoxication and Theft and Joshua Ute, 50, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication

10:44 p.m. 725 Main Street – Bradyn Denevan, 22, Lander, arrested for Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance

September 1

7:12 a.m. 900 block Fremont St. – Dana Fort,25,Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence

9:45 a.m. 300 Main Street, Alley – Matthew Chingman, 27, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication

7:47 p.m. LVHS – A reported weapon offense is under investigation.