Lander Police: Five Public Drunkeness Arrests Made, Two DUIs; Domestic Violence Incident Reported

The Lander Police Report
All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law
September 6
8:51 a.m. 200 block Del St. – A semi tractor-trailer unit struck and killed a deer. The deer was disposed of
September 5
6:37 a.m. North Third St. – Daisy Norse, 28, Ethete, arrested for Public Intoxication
6:56 a.m. 8116 Highway 789 – Leandra Eagle, 37, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication
September 3
12:32 p.m. 1320 Bishop Randall Dr. – Jay Moralez, 25, Lander, arrested for Domestic Violence.
September 2
3:13 a.m. 135 East Main Street – Dustin Kuhn, 43, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant.
7:55 a.m. 195 Main Street – Kyle Bissonette, 30, Fort Washakie arrested for Public Intoxication and Theft and Joshua Ute, 50, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication
10:44 p.m. 725 Main Street – Bradyn Denevan, 22, Lander, arrested for Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance
September 1
7:12 a.m. 900 block Fremont St. – Dana Fort,25,Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence
9:45 a.m. 300 Main Street, Alley – Matthew Chingman, 27, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication
7:47 p.m. LVHS – A reported weapon offense is under investigation.