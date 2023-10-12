Lander Police: Drunk Driver Caught at Boulder Flats

The Lander Police Department Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

October 6

11:12 a.m. Fremont Street side of City Park – Shad Wade, 47, was arrested for domestic battery.

3:19 p.m. 855 Canyon St. – Officers assisted a resident in retrieving a package that was delivered to the wrong address.

3:30 p.m. 725 Main St., Mr.D’s – Charges are pending against an alleged shoplifter accused to taking health and beauty items.

4:02 p.m. 1165 Main Street, Safeway – Police assisted EMS after a shopper there collapsed inside the store.

7:36 p .m. 100 North First St at Main Street – A motorist struck a deer at the bridge. A bystander then began yelling and cussing at the driver. There was no damage to the vehicle.

October 7

2:23 a.m. 135 East Main St. – Jose Ocon, 32, arrested on a Fremont County warrant.

1:53 p.m. 900 block West Main – Cory SunRhodes, 36, arrested for public intoxication

October 8

10:41 a.m. 200 Main St. – Bryan Vanskike, 26, arrested on an outstanding warrant

October 9

8:06 a.m. 100 North 4th at Main St. – A 3 to 4 vehicle crash was reported. Andrew McMickell, 24, was cited for failure to obey traffic control device.

9:44 a.m. 855 Hobson – Two dogs were reported attacking and killing a cat.

10:40 a.m. Lander area – A reported kidnapping was reported but the Casper Police Department said t he report was unfounded as the reporting party had a mental disability.

11:43 a.m. 71000 Highway 287 at Boulder Flats Rd – Michael Friday, 34, arrested for driving while under the influence, registration required and failure to maintain insurance.

11:54 a.m. 275 Grand View Dr. – A woman was trespassed from Bomgaars after a shoplifting incident. She was not charged.

1:08 p.m. 755 Jefferson St., LMS – A ticket for possession of a controlled substance was requested by the School Resource Officer at the Middle School .

7:48 p.m. Tiger Dr. – Sarah Evans, 41, arrested for use of a controlled sub stance and for pedestrian under the influence. A reporting party said the suspect was seen going through mail boxes.

October 10

6:57 a.m. 1500 block Main Street – A WRTA bus struck and killed a deer. The deer was removed from the roadway. There was no damage to the bus.