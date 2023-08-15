Lander Police: Domestic Violence Arrest; Drunk Driver Caught

The Lander Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

August 11

12:01 p.m. Jackson Area – The LPD assisted in the Jackson area with a drug search.

5:02 p.m. 600 North 5th Street – An officer was flagged down by a resident who pointed out a bag of needles by a pole. The needles were disposed of.

10:14 p.m. North Third St. – Travis Lucas, 54, Lander, arrested on a LPD Warrant

11:44 p.m. South 9th at Sweetwater St. – A 16-year-old male of Riverton cited for Minor In Possession; a 15-year-old male of Riverton cited for Curfew

August 12

10:33 a.m. 500 block Main St. – A complaint was called in on a threat made to a person. A report was made.

12:08 p.m. 400 block Wood St. – Lawrence Snyder, 59, St. of Ohio, arrested for Domestic Violence

7:08 p.m. 100 South 8th St. – Jay Slaughter, 31, Lander, cited for Excessive Acceleration in a four wheeler

August 13

3:52 a.m. 600 block North 10th St. – All but one tires were “popped” on a vehicle. A report was taken

1:43 p.m. Lander area – A Lander resident found a wallet at Boysen State Park and turned it in at the LPD. The owner was contacted who collected the wallet.

2:17 p.m. Main St at Tiger Dr. – An 18-year-old Riverton female was stopped on a traffic offense.

8:49 p.m. 900 block Clinchard – The owner of a dog was contacted and warned for a dog that was barking and crying.

August 14

6:16 a.m. 195 Main Street – Isaiah Brown, 23, Ethete, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.