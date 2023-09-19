Lander Police Department: Kid on Bike Struck by Vehicle; Cat thrown Out of Vehicle

Lander Police Department report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

September 18

11:25 a.m. 100 North 8th at Main – Denise Crispin, 46, Ethete, arrested on three Fremont County warrants.

12:05 p.m. 358 Main Street, alley – Travis Balderson, 45, Riverton, arrested on a Lander PD warrant.

1:11 p.m. 900 block 9th Street – A pull behind camper that is parked at the address was called an “ongoing problem.” The LPD is investigating.

341 p.m. 150 East Main – A kid on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle. Julia Smith, 21, Ethete, was cited for no valid ID, and fail to stop when emerging. The victim on the bike was reported to be okay, treated at the scene.

3:57 p.m. 500 block Bonnie Brae – A woman said a protection order from a party is being violated. A report was made and forwarded to the county attorney for review.

4:43 p.m. 285 Main Street, CB&T – Someone threw a cat out of a vehicle in the drive through lane. The cat was injured. Police were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

5:19 p.m. 100 block North 3rd Street – Timothy Dominick, 23, Lander, was cited for Property Destruction after punching out a window.

7:00 p.m. 900 block Riverview Dr. – A 14-year-old male subject was cited for minor under the influence.

September 19, 2023

12:01 a.m. 800 Four Seasons Drive – A man has a restraining order against his son who took his cell phone. A report was made and forwarded to the county attorney’s office.

3:03 a.m. 115 Dillon Drive – Two females who were fighting were contacted and warned.