Lander Police: Deceased Woman Found Under Main Street Bridge

The Lander Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

June 29

3:12 p.m. 200 block Lincoln Street – Cory SunRhodes, 36, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication

June 30

10:59 a.m. Fremont Street – A 14-year-old Male signed as a runaway. He has been missing for five days.

12:28 p.m. McFarlane Drive – The engine compartment of an older pickup was on fire. The LVFD Responded.

3:33 p.m. 135 East Main Street – A 25-year-old male of Lander, name not released, was arrested for theft of alcohol from Maverik Country Store and Loaf & Jug .

7:05 p.m. Four Seasons Drive – No law enforcement action was taken by law enforcement on a reported Domestic Abuse as requested by the reporting pary.

10:35 p.m. Popo Agie One Stop – Jared Gregory, 23, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

July 1

2:40 p.m. 900 block Dabich – A 10-year-old male was struck by a vehicle and complained of ankle pain. The young man was on a bicycle. He was checked out by Emergency Medical Personnel.

6:40 pm. 110 Main Street at North 1st – Two young boys came up to a reporting party and said there was a body laying under the bridge at Main Street. The body was that of a female, laying in plain site. The Fremont County Coroner is investigating.

8:17 p.m. 400 North 5th – A report said a man was walking a young child around on a leash. Police were unable to locate.

July 2

6:51 a.m. Adams Street – A man who had been suffering with cancer was found deceased. The Coroner is investigating.

9:36 p.m. Lincoln Street – A 16-year-old female was entered NCIC as a runaway

10:30 a.m. 300 Lincoln Street – Two kids on bicycles were reportedly jumping through an open window at a CES Building. The report is under investigation.