Lander Police: Child Abuse Reported; Drunk Driver Caught

The Lander Police Report through 0700 hours Friday

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

August 31

8:08 a.m. North Second Street at Sewer Ponds – A vehicle was camped out there. The occupants were contacted, warned and moved on.

12:47 p.m. 600 block Popo Agie St. – A report was received of a possible child abuse or neglect. it is under investigation.

3:14 p.m. 400 block Jefferson St. – Daisy Norse, 28, Ethete, arrested for Public Intoxication.

8:47 a.m. 725 Main Street, Mr. D’s – Travis Lucas, 54, Lander, arrested for DUI

11:02 p.m. Richard Arey, 44, Carbon, Co., Arrested on a Warrant