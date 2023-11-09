Lander Police: Bad Checks Reported; Juvenile ticketed for No Drivers License

The Lander Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

November7

7:46 a.m. 800 block North 3rd Street – Vandalism – Tires were found slashed at a vehicle parked along the street. There are no suspects.

10:25 a.m. 250 Lincoln Street, LPD – A hit and run crash was reported and paperwork completed.

10:44 a.m. Pushroot Court – Arrest – Joshua Ute, 50, Fort Washakie, Arrested on a Lander Police Warrant

11:23 a.m. 977 Main Street – Fraud – A business received $330 worth of bad checks. The report is under investigation.

12:47 p.m. Milepost 81,Wyoming789 – Police received a reportof a semi-truck losing its trailer. The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded.

12:49 400 block of Fremont Street – A pit bull running at large at City Park was captured and impounded.

3:57 p.m. 500 North 3rd Street – Traffic – A 16-year-old male of Lander was cited for no drivers license after he nearly struck a pedestrian walking his dog.

4:02 p.m. Lander area – Theft – A Lander man had the license plates on his vehicle stolen while he was out of state. He is now receiving toll road bills from E-470 in Denver. A report was completed.

6″39 p.m. 600 block Cedar Street – A complaint was received of a person’s ex threatening her by text and voice message. The reporting party was given options.