Lander Police: Axe Wielding Incident Under Investigation

The Lander Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

September 12

10:06 a.m. 500 block Market Street – Joseph Foster, 43, Lander, arrested for domestic violence

1:27 p.m. 725 Main Street, Mr. D’s – An unknown female shoplifted a bottle of alcohol and left the store.

1:49 p.m. 500 block Wood Street – Kevin Goggles, 45, Fort Washakie, arrested for public intoxication

2:12 p.m. 863 Sweetwater Street, Pathfinder H.S. – A 15-year-old female of Lander was cited for possession of THC in a vape pen

4:56 p.m. Market Street – A male was reportedly swinging an axe at another person. The LPD has the report under investigation.