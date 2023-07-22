Lander Pig Roast a big hit; Food, Music; Community Celebration

Lander Mayor Monte Richardson got a little choked up when opening the ceremonies at Lander City Park Saturday morning for the third annual City of Lander Pig Roast. Richardson said it was time for the community to come together and end divisions and discords and “get to know one another again.” That’s why, he said, the pig roast was established. Earlier in the week, Richardson noted that 18 hogs were to be barbecued for the event, which was expected to draw thousands. Looking at the parking halfway up Fremont Street, and heading into the event from Park Street on South Third and inside the park itself, it’s a safe bet that prediction was correct as nary a parking spot could be found. The pig roast will continue Saturday until the sandwiches are gone and music stops.

Highlight of the opening ceremony was the Lander Fire Department Pipe and Drum Band leading the official party to the bandstand podium, the National Anthem sung by Taylor Pattison, and the presentation of Quilts of Valor to three veterans, Larry Dailey (Navy), Howard Judonall (Army) and Samantha Theban (Army).

Before the official opening, and afterwards, the growing crowd in the park was entertained by the 67th Army Band from Cheyenne’s Wyoming National Guard Headquarters. The trio of musicians was picking and grinnin’ and playing that hand-slapping music. Stepping in after they completed their more than hour-long set was the Lost Springs Band.

Just before noon, the food was served with BBQ Pork sandwiches, chips and water. On the production line making the sandwiches was State Senator Tim Salazar and Mayor Tim Hancock, both of Riverton, among other elected officials. The municipal officials came to support Mayor Richardson’s big summer event.

Around the perimeter of the picnic area were health and human service tents, with information being handed out for anyone needing mental health or other advice or support. Out on the baseball field, a Cornhole tournament was underway and then kids had a chance to slip and slide on plastic sheets dowsed with water.

