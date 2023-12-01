Lander PD: Woman injured tripping over a chunk of ice

The Lander Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

November 29

7:28 a.m. North 2nd at Main St. – A two vehicle crash was reported. No injuries. A report was made.

8:41 a.m. South 2nd Street at Popo Agie – A road grader struck the side of a parked vehicle. A report was made.

3:02 p.m. 225 Grand View Dr. – A female tripped over a block of ice. EMS was called.

4:54 p.m. 225 Grand View Dr. – Kenny McLeod, 55, Fort Washakie, was arrested for public intoxication.

10:58 p.m. 8220 Highway 789 and Chittim Road – Christopher C’Hair, 37, Lander, was arrested on two LPD warrants.

November 30

11:30 a.m. Cliff St. – A computer scam and fraud was reported. The caller was given options

1:46 p.m. 250 Lincoln Street, City Hall – The theft of a grain scoop shovel was reported

10:33 p.m. 195 Main Street – A third party report of a homeless couple whose tent collapsed in the snow. There was no report.

December 1

2:11 pm. 195 Main St. – A 15-year-old female was cited for Minor in Possession.