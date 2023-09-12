Lander PD: Woman Cited for Animal Cruelty; Drunk Driver Caught

The Lander Police weekend report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

September 7

12:20 p.m. 350 Baldwin Creek Road, LVHS – Two 15-year-old , and one 14-year-old males were cited for fighting.

5:47 p.m. 135 East Main – Zachary Coles, 26, Riverton, cited for open container

9:01 p.m. 725 Main St. – Addrian Oldman. 18. Casper, arrested for theft, interference and minor in possession.

September 8

8:24 a.m.m 800 bock North 6t Street – Shidawn Gagpn. 28, Lander, cited for animal cruelty and no dog license after her dog was found tied up, not being ed or watered and the leash was so short the dog slept sitting up.

1:05 p.m. 1700 block West Main Street – A front license plate and the registration taken from an unlocked vehicle.

7:57 p.m. 400 block Market Street – A window was broken out of a house and the occupant said entry was gained.

September 9

10:46 a.m. 725 Main Street – Michael Vigil, 38, Lander, arrested for public intoxication

5:45 p.m . 8700 Highway 789 – Nataline Bell, 42, Fort Washakie, arrested for driving while under the influence

September 11

9:24 a.m. Lander Middle School – A 12-year-old male of Lander was cited for theft of a bicycle. The bicycle was recovered.

11:20 a.m. Eugene Street – A caller said a cell phone account had been opened in his name. A report was made.