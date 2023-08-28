Lander PD Weekend: Two Drunk Drivers Caught; Fraudulent Check Casher Photographed on Video

The Lander Police Weekend report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

August 25

12:04 p.m. 700 block Washakie St. -A fraud was reported. A girl bought a new cellular phone but when trying to use it discovered she is not an authorized user.

1:03 p.m. 100 block Canyon St. – A vehicle stolen in Lander was recovered in Riverton.

2:39 p.m. p.m. 1165 Main Street, Safeway – Mathew Boller, 42, Lander, Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance by fraud.

7:15 p.m. 7 Smith Creek Road – Sonnicant LeBeau, 20, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

August 26

1:09 a.m. 400 Washakie at North 4th St. – DalenLittlebird, 20, Ethete, arrested for Public Intoxication

2:55 a.m. 460 RailRoad Street, FCSO – Martin Harris, 58, Riverton, served a LPD Warrant at the Detention Center.

6:55 p.m. 900 block Fremont St. – Gregg Woody, 65, Lander, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant.

7:33 p.m. 1100 Clinchard at Main Street – A 16 -year-old female of Ethete was cited for Possession of Tobacco/Nicotine.

10:15 p.m. South 9th at Black Blvd. – Rocky Erickson, 21, Lander, Cited for Possession of Marijuana.

August 27

1:18 a.m. 200 East Main St. – Cali Krumland, 23, Colorado, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

1:21 p.m. 1165 Main Street, Safeway – The store has photos of a subject allegedly cashing a fraudulent check using another person’s name. The incident is under investigation.

3:48 p.m. 700 block Lincoln Street – A man called saying his daughter had been shoulder checked and hit in the bak of her head by two females. A report was made.

3:54 p.m. 800 block Garner Dr. – A woman was dropping off her son to her estranged husband and the Mother in Law started screaming at her. A report was made.

7:12 p.m. 600 block East Main – Two juveniles were caught dumpster diving and were warned.