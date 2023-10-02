Lander PD: Vehicles Vandalized; Tires Slashed; Menu Boxes Vandalized at Drive-up

The Lander Police Department’s Weekend report:
All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:
September 28
7:40 a.m. 500 block North 3rd St. – The vandalism of a vehicle is under investigation.
8:36 a.m. 300 block WashingtonSt. – Another vandalism to a vehicle is under investigation.
9:35 a.m. 350 Baldwin Creek Road, LVHS – A 15-year-old female was cited for minor In possession.
12:00 p.m. 200 Main Street – A hit and run crash was reported. The suspect vehicle fled.
12:32 p.m. 400 block Lincoln Street – A dog at large was returned to its owner who was warned for not keeping the animal on its own property.
10:36 p.m. 1320 Bishop Randall Dr. – Dana S. Sims, 73, Lander, was cited for possession of a controlled substance.
September 29
1:54 a.m. 8204 Highway 789, WLRC – Five horses out of their enclosure on the Life Resource Center campus were corralled.
7:13 a.m. 700 block North 4th – Tires were slashed on a vehicle by unknown suspects
9:16 a.m. 460 Railroad St. FCSO – John Melvin, Jr., Riverton, arrested on a LPD warrant.
9:51 a.m. 8100 Highway 789 – Elliott SunRhodes, 38, Lander, was cited for running a red light, driving while under suspension, and no insurance. A passenger, Adrianna Lincoln, 39, Fort Washakie, was arrested on a LPD warrant.
11:49 a.m. 300 block Watrfowl Way – The owner of a barking dog was contacted and warned.
2:12 p.m. 451 North 2nd, FC Library – A drug pipe was found in the library. It was disposed of by the LPD
2:58 p.m. 1320 Bishop Randall Dr. – Dana Scott Sims, 73, Lander, was arrested on a Fremont County warrant.
4:32 p.m. Tweed Lane – An employee of a business on Tweed Lane was removed from the business and was trespassed.
9:25 p.m. 300 block Washington – A tire was slashed on a vehicle.
10:43 p.m. 800 Four Seasons Dr. – An individual started fighting the RPs boyfriend. A report was forwarded to the Fremont County Attorney’s office.
September 30
1:29 p.m. 275 Grand View Dr. – Robert Reed, 34, Ethete, was cited for theft and driving while under suspension.
3:14 .m. 100 Main Street – A fire under the bridge was extinguished by the fire department.
5:06 p.m. 977 Main Street – Eugene Ridgley, 62, Lander, was arrested for public intoxication.
11:08 p.m. 135 East Main St. – Elliott SunRhodes, 38, Lander, arrested for public intoxication and theft.
2:49 a.m. Sweetwater St. – Two tires on a patrol vehicle were slashed. Unknown suspects.
7:45 a.m. 977 Main Street – Drive-up menu boxes were vandalized and a trash container wheeled down the alley
October 1
11:57 a.m. 100 block Jefferson St. – A complaint was lodged about a marijuana smell in a hallway. Unknown which apartment, so, all apartments there were warned.