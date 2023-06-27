Lander PD: Truck Stolen; License Plates on RV Missing; Suspect Fled with Stolen Alcohol

The Lander Police Report 6/26/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

June 23

12:24 p.m. 223 Lincoln Street – Minor Fender Bender with a Sysco Food Truck and a gray Honda Mini-Van. A report taken. No injuries.

2:06 p.m. 100 block Jefferson St. – A 2007 Toyota Tacoma with a white topper was stolen. The keys were left in the vehicle. Unknown Suspects.

4:56 p.m. 275 Grand View Drive – Jared SunRhodes, 43, Ethete, arrested for Theft and on a warrant out of Park County, Wy.

June 24

7:24 a.m. North 3rd Street – A found wallet was returned to its owner.

10:09 p.m. 100 block Jefferson St. – A boyfriend was accused of not letting another person alone. Both were contacted and warned.

June 25

4:43 p. m. North Park Kiwanis Shelter – A gas leak was reported. The Lander Volunteer Fire Department Responded.

8:35 p.m. 400 Eugene Street at North 4th – A report that two children were lost. They were located by officers. All were okay.

8:51 p.m. 400 block Main Street – Chauncey Friday, 56, Ethete, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant.

June 26

1:59 p.m. 200 block North Second Street – A couple parked their RV and went to dinner and when they returned the license plates on their rig were gone. It is unknown when or where they were stolen.

6:58 p.m. 725 Main St. Mr. D’s – An unknown female took a bottle of alcohol without paying and fled the store. Unable to locate.

10:43 p.m. 400 block Main Street – Amari Bercier, 23, Fort Washakie, cited for No Drivers License, Expired Registration and Possession of a Controlled Substance – marijuana.

10:43 p.m. 400 block Washington Street – Sarah Evans, 41, arrested for Public Intoxication and Peace Disturbance.