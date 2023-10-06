Lander PD: Small Bear Sighted on South Third Street

The Lander Police Department report:

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

October 4

7:28 a.m. 800 block South 3rd St. – A small bear was spotted in a yard here. The bear followed the river to the back side of Lander City Park. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department picked up the trail from there.

11:34 a.m. 800 block Welch Blvd. – A vehicle was blocking a driveway. A parking ticket was isssued.

5:31 p.m. 200 block Eugene St. – Tires were slashed on a vehicle. The incident is under investigtation.

6:58 p.m. 300 block Washakie – A front license plate from a vehicle was reported missing.

9:10 p.m. 300 block East Main – Harold Morgan, 23, Fort Washakie, arrested on a Fremont County warrant.