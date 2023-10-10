Lander PD: Small Bear Sighted near City Park

The Lander Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

October 3

7:47 a.m. 100 block South 4th St. – A 13-year-old male of Lander was cited for property destruction after placing graffitti on a building.

10:47 a.m. 100 North 5th St at Main – A road rage incident was reported with one vehicle allegedly tailgating the other. Both drivers were warned.

5:26 p.m. 100 block Main Street – A vehicle crashed into a tree. There were no injuries. A report was made.

October 4

7:28 a.m. 800 block South 3rd St. – A little bear followed the river to the back of city park. The Game and Fish was notified and they will track it from there.

11:34 a.m. 800 block Welch Blvd. – A citation was issued for a vehicle blocking a driveway.

5:31 p.m. 200 block Eugene St. – Tires were slashed on a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

6:58 p.m. 300 block Washakie St. – A license plate was reported missing from the front of a vehicle.

9:10 p.m. 335 East Main St. – Harold Morgan, 23, Fort Washakie, arrested on a Fremont County warrant.