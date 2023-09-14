Lander PD: Shoplifting Subject Got Away

The Lander Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

September 13

9:52 a.m. 600 block North 2nd Street – A chainsaw was reported missing

10:06 a.m. Mount Hope Drive – A headstone was found at the landfill. The family said the headstone was not stolen, but taken there.

11:09 a.m. East Main Street – A female motorist reported people in a gray colored passenger car were throwing beer cans at her when driving down the street. Suspects are not known at this time.

11:16 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO – A vehicle struck the edge of the Sally Port at the Detention Center. A report was made

12:32 p.m. 195 Main Street, Loaf ‘N Jug – Johnna Roanhorse, 21, Fort Washakie, arrested on a LPD warrant, theft, trespassing and possession of marijuana

1:48 p.m. 350 Baldwin Creek Road, LVHS – A 17-year-old male from Ethete was cited for expired registration and given a warning for careless driving by the school SRO.

6:08 p.m. 500 Cottonwood Lane – A 17-year-old male of Lander was cited for minor under the influence and theft and released to his mother.

9:51 p.m. 725 Main St., Mr. D’s – A store official was watching store monitors from home and saw a male subject shoplifting, The suspect left the store, police were unable to find the suspect.