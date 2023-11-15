Lander PD: Shoplifting Incidents Reported; Code Violator Warned

The Lander Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

November 8

9:47 a.m. 600 block Parks Avenue – A female subject fell down a flight of stairs. EMS responded.

9:54 p.m.700 block Lincoln Street – The theft of an air pod case and charger was reported.

12:16 p.m. 725 Main Street, Mr.D’s – A male walked out of the store with $110 worth of dog food that wan’t paid for.

9:39 p.m. 700 block North 3rd Street – A 15-year-old Lander male was cited for MIP after arguing with the homeowner that he lived there.

November 9

8:35 a.m. 625 Washington Street – A 16-year-old male of Hudson was cited for possession of tobacco.

9:38 a.m. 755 Jefferson St., LMS – A 14-year-old male was cited for possession of tobacco.

2:47 p.m.Tiffany Willow, 33, Lander, Arrested for domestic violence.

4:57 p.m. Trace Abeyta, 35, Fort Washakie, was cited for shoplifting

9:35 p.m. 7900 Highway 789, Lander – Lenny Monroe, 42, St.Stephens, Arrested for public intoxication

November 10

4:22 p.m. Von Bieker, Lander, An altercation between two students was reported with one of them allegedly showing a knife. A report was taken.

5:39 p.m. 7225 Main Street, Mr.D’s – Two known people, one male and one female, left the store with goods that were not paid for. Information was forwarded to the County Attorney for charges and warrants

9:23 p.m.260 Grand View – Carlino Goggles, 36, Ethete, was arrested for public intoxication

November 11

1:44 p.m. 1100 block North 2nd Street – A 70-year-old man was found deceased. The Fremont County Coroner’s office was notified.

10:09 p.m. 300 block Main Street – Dustin Nicholls, 26, Lander, arrested for public intoxication.

November 12

9:14 p.m. 100 block Main Street – An unknown suspect took a customer’s coat.

November 13

11:39 a.m. 1000 block South 2nd Street – Two bicycles were stolen from the yard.

11:41 p.m.800 block Main Street – The theft of tools is under investigation.

4:15 p.m. 100 block Market Street – A person burning trash was notified that was a code violation.The person was warned.