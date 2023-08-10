Lander PD: Sex Offense Reported; Nude Photos Causing Problems

The Lander Police Department report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

August 9

7:19 a.m. Lander area – A sex offense was reported and it is under investigation.

8:33 a.m. SageWest Hospital – A female who was treated at the Emergency Room was refusing to leave the building. She was contacted, warned about her behavior and moved on.

9:01 a.m. 900 block Hobson – An unknown party removed a flag from the house here overnight and caused damage to the house.

1:26 p.m. 300 block Wood Street – A report was received of a sister abusing a younger sibling. Contact was made and the older girl warned.

5:09 p.m. Clinchard St. – A person sent nude photos and videos of a woman to her employer and then requested a welfare check. The woman was given options and police will follow-up on the complaint.

9:51 p.m. 100 block North 3rd St. – Joshua Ute, 50, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication.

August 10

5:25 a.m. 730 East Main Street – A report indicated a trailer slide part-way down a hillside with heavy equipment on board. Police contacted the people at the incident and no law enforcement action was needed.