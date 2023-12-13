Lander PD: Resident Cited for Feeding Wildlife; Tip Jar Stolen; Man Found Deceased

The Lander Police Weekend Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

December 6

600 block North 10th at Clinchard – An animal abuse complaint was filed at a residence on this block. The owners of a dog and some ducks and chickens was contacted and warned.

10:12 p.m. Northside Drive – The theft of a rear U.S. Government License plate was reported.

12:44 p.m. 535 East Main St.- A vehicle rolled into the side of a building.

5:25 p.m. 460 Railroad St., Detention Center – Chad Bush, 38, Lander was served a LPD warrant.

7:30 p.m. 8116 Highway 789 – Kristine Aragon, 24, Fort Washakie, arrested on three (3) warrants, two from LPD and one from Sheriff’s Office.

7:54 p.m. 200 block South 6th Street – A stalking complaint is under investigation.

December 7

8:22 p.m. 350 Baldwin Creek Rd. LVHS – A motorist was contacted and warned about passing school buses with their red lights flashing.

9:43 p.m. 195 Main St. – An unknown subject stole a bottle of vodka

9:43 p.m. 1200 block McDougall Dr. – A resident was cited for a code violation for feeding wildlife.

2:48 p.m. 725 Main St. Mr. D’s – The theft of a tip jar at the Stomping Grounds coffee counter is under investigation

5:07 p.m. South 4th at Garfield St. – A two vehicle crash was reported. A report was taken.

December 8

8:56 a.m. 600 block Market Street – The Fremont County Coroner’s Office was called for a deceased individual.

12:02 p.m. 300 block Main Street – Western Thayer, 35, Fort Washakie, arrested on a probation violation

December 9

12:57 a.m. 808 Main Street – A group of women fighting were contacted and warned

2:02 a.m. 808 Main Street – Another group of females fighting, different from the first group, was reported.

1:42 p.m. 235 Macfarlane Dr. – Customers were reportedly causing problems at the business and harassing an employee

2:28 p.m. 350 Baldwin Creek Rd. – A tobacco problem was reported with a student(s) vaping. The school handled the situation.

2:41 p.m. 1015 Gabel Street – A male subject was found deceased laying on the ground. The Coroner’s office was called.

5:31 p.m. 725 Main Street, Mr. D’s – Melissa Morton, 46, Lander, was arrested for driving while under the influence.

5:56 p.m. 900 block Washakie Street – A mother took her son’s phone away from him and he stormed out of the house and has not returned.

11:11 p.m. 405 Fremont Street – Cory SunRhodes, Jr., was arrested for public intoxication after he was found sleeping in a rest room.

December 10

No Reports

December 11

8:58 p.m. 350 Smith Court, Baldwin Creek Elementary – A juvenile problem was reported. The parties involved were contacted and warned.

11:11 a.m. Goodrich Drive – A sexual Assault was reported between two juveniles, ages 13 and 7. The incident is under investigation.

5:14 p.m. 800 block Washakie Street – A 15-year-old female was cited for Minor In Possession.